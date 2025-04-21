Author Bill Girvin’s New Book, "The Curse of Revenge," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Romani Woman Who Uses a Cursed Diamond to Exact Revenge on Her Husband’s Murderer

Recent release “The Curse of Revenge” from Page Publishing author Bill Girvin is a compelling novel that centers around Esmeralda, a Romani woman who witnesses the murder of her husband. Using a cursed diamond inhabited by the souls of two brothers killed centuries ago, Esmeralda enacts her revenge on those who took her husband to make them pay the ultimate price.