Author Bill Girvin’s New Book, "The Curse of Revenge," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Romani Woman Who Uses a Cursed Diamond to Exact Revenge on Her Husband’s Murderer
Recent release “The Curse of Revenge” from Page Publishing author Bill Girvin is a compelling novel that centers around Esmeralda, a Romani woman who witnesses the murder of her husband. Using a cursed diamond inhabited by the souls of two brothers killed centuries ago, Esmeralda enacts her revenge on those who took her husband to make them pay the ultimate price.
Carmichael, CA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bill Girvin, who has always had a love for travel and adventure, has completed his new book, “The Curse of Revenge”: a powerful story that centers around a Romani woman who uses the power of a cursed diamond for vengeance following the senseless murder of her husband.
“The story of revenge begins in the third century BC in ancient India, where Sawan Thongbam and his two sons, Harbaksh and Balminder, have been searching for highly prized diamonds in the Godavari Delta Region with hopes of saving their village from the invading army of Alexander the Great,” writes Girvin. “Once they find the diamonds, they are ruthlessly murdered by scouts of Alexander’s army, and the diamonds stolen. The village witch doctor recovers the diamonds and puts the curse of revenge upon anyone who does further harm to their clan. That curse will forever be enforced by the entities, the souls of Harbaksh and Balminder. The story follows the young boy’s clan, known as Travelers, derogatorily called Gypsies, as they migrate from India to Romania and eventually Pocatello, Idaho, some two thousand years later. In Pocatello, Esmeralda, queen of the Gypsies, witnesses her husband’s senseless murder and sets the entities loose to take revenge in the oddest of ways upon those that committed the heinous crime.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Girvin’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic tale of curses and vengeance that spans centuries. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Curse of Revenge” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Curse of Revenge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“The story of revenge begins in the third century BC in ancient India, where Sawan Thongbam and his two sons, Harbaksh and Balminder, have been searching for highly prized diamonds in the Godavari Delta Region with hopes of saving their village from the invading army of Alexander the Great,” writes Girvin. “Once they find the diamonds, they are ruthlessly murdered by scouts of Alexander’s army, and the diamonds stolen. The village witch doctor recovers the diamonds and puts the curse of revenge upon anyone who does further harm to their clan. That curse will forever be enforced by the entities, the souls of Harbaksh and Balminder. The story follows the young boy’s clan, known as Travelers, derogatorily called Gypsies, as they migrate from India to Romania and eventually Pocatello, Idaho, some two thousand years later. In Pocatello, Esmeralda, queen of the Gypsies, witnesses her husband’s senseless murder and sets the entities loose to take revenge in the oddest of ways upon those that committed the heinous crime.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Girvin’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic tale of curses and vengeance that spans centuries. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Curse of Revenge” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Curse of Revenge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories