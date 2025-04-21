Author Shelley Vanassche’s New Book, "The Mysteries of Syron Forest," Follows a Young Girl and Her Friends as They Venture Into a Troll’s Cave to Locate a Missing Child
Recent release “The Mysteries of Syron Forest” from Page Publishing author Shelley Vanassche is a compelling novel that centers around Molly, an adventurous girl with special abilities who learns of a child that went missing in nearby Syron Forest. Eager to find the missing child and bring them home, Molly recruits her friends to venture into the forest, where excitement and danger await them.
Milton, FL, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shelley Vanassche, a native of Ohio who currently resides in Florida and has worked with children for over fifteen years, has completed her new book, “The Mysteries of Syron Forest”: a riveting story of a young girl and her friends who set out to find a troll cave in the Syron Forest to locate a child who went missing years ago.
“Syron Forest surrounds Cover, Ohio. It is said to contain monsters and creatures that should not exist, holding secrets like troll cave and missing children,” writes Vanassche. “When Molly, an adventurous girl with special abilities, gets wind of a missing child from years past, she decides to recruit her friends on a spooky, dangerous mission. They plummet themselves smack in the middle of Syron Forest, looking for Troll cave, but odd occurrences happen along the way. Only the unknown awaits Molly and her friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shelley Vanassche’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Molly’s thrilling adventures to find the troll cave and discover the truth behind all the children who go missing in Syron Forest. With vibrant artwork to help bring Vanassche’s story to life, “The Mysteries of Syron Forest” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving them eager for more adventures with Molly and her crew.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Mysteries of Syron Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
