Author Shelley Vanassche’s New Book, "The Mysteries of Syron Forest," Follows a Young Girl and Her Friends as They Venture Into a Troll’s Cave to Locate a Missing Child

Recent release “The Mysteries of Syron Forest” from Page Publishing author Shelley Vanassche is a compelling novel that centers around Molly, an adventurous girl with special abilities who learns of a child that went missing in nearby Syron Forest. Eager to find the missing child and bring them home, Molly recruits her friends to venture into the forest, where excitement and danger await them.