Author Dan Mazzeo’s New Book, “The Souls That I Served: Life with the Terminally Ill,” is a Powerful Memoir of the Author’s Experiences in Caring for Those Near Death
Recent release “The Souls That I Served: Life with the Terminally Ill” from Covenant Books author Dan Mazzeo is a stirring and heartfelt account that documents the author’s time spent as a caretaker for those who are about to pass on, revealing how each of his patients have impacted him in some way while honoring their memories.
Manorville, NY, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dan Mazzeo, loving father of two who currently resides on Long Island, New York, has completed his new book, “The Souls That I Served: Life with the Terminally Ill”: a unique and one-of-a-kind look into the dying process and the ones who faced it, told from the author’s point of view as a caretaker for those who are in their final days on Earth.
Author Dan Mazzeo spent twenty years as a law enforcement officer in the village of East Hampton, New York. His strong compassion for helping others brought him to his second career—working with the sick and terminally ill. State board-certified for more than twenty-eight years, the author is deeply dedicated to providing home health aide services and hospice care to patients of all ages.
“An expression often used today to accentuate life-altering circumstances is ‘a defining moment,’” writes Mazzeo. “As I have grown in Christian faith and awareness, I have come to understand that because of the covenant that God has made with us, dating back to Abraham, His spirit is always active and cannot be reduced to one moment in time. As with the term conversion, our pilgrimage here is an ongoing relationship that only ends when He calls us home to Him.”
The author continues, “In these pages, I hope to bring to life all the people—patients, family, friends, and even some enemies—who have helped me find the Lord in all the many places where I tried to hide.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dan Mazzeo’s new book will inspire readers as they discover the author’s commitment to those he has served and his spiritual convictions.
From veterans who liberated innocent people trapped in the brutality of war, engineers whose designs put men on the moon, and a learned doctor who was a key part of the team that developed a medical breakthrough that continues to save millions, Mazzeo shares each of their journeys and how they lived, loved, and passed.
Readers can purchase “The Souls That I Served: Life with the Terminally Ill” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Dan Mazzeo spent twenty years as a law enforcement officer in the village of East Hampton, New York. His strong compassion for helping others brought him to his second career—working with the sick and terminally ill. State board-certified for more than twenty-eight years, the author is deeply dedicated to providing home health aide services and hospice care to patients of all ages.
“An expression often used today to accentuate life-altering circumstances is ‘a defining moment,’” writes Mazzeo. “As I have grown in Christian faith and awareness, I have come to understand that because of the covenant that God has made with us, dating back to Abraham, His spirit is always active and cannot be reduced to one moment in time. As with the term conversion, our pilgrimage here is an ongoing relationship that only ends when He calls us home to Him.”
The author continues, “In these pages, I hope to bring to life all the people—patients, family, friends, and even some enemies—who have helped me find the Lord in all the many places where I tried to hide.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dan Mazzeo’s new book will inspire readers as they discover the author’s commitment to those he has served and his spiritual convictions.
From veterans who liberated innocent people trapped in the brutality of war, engineers whose designs put men on the moon, and a learned doctor who was a key part of the team that developed a medical breakthrough that continues to save millions, Mazzeo shares each of their journeys and how they lived, loved, and passed.
Readers can purchase “The Souls That I Served: Life with the Terminally Ill” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories