Author Dan Mazzeo’s New Book, “The Souls That I Served: Life with the Terminally Ill,” is a Powerful Memoir of the Author’s Experiences in Caring for Those Near Death

Recent release “The Souls That I Served: Life with the Terminally Ill” from Covenant Books author Dan Mazzeo is a stirring and heartfelt account that documents the author’s time spent as a caretaker for those who are about to pass on, revealing how each of his patients have impacted him in some way while honoring their memories.