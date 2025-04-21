Author Joenel Dicen Coros’s New Book, "As You Step Into Teaching," Explores Different Perspectives to Help Guide Educators Towards Purpose-Driven Teaching

Recent release “As You Step Into Teaching: 9 Perspectives for a Purpose-Driven Teaching” from Covenant Books author Joenel Dicen Coros is a compelling and thought-provoking guide based upon years of the author’s own professional experiences that aims to help educators who are seeking to improve their performance in the classroom by rethinking their approach to teaching.