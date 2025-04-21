Author Joenel Dicen Coros’s New Book, "As You Step Into Teaching," Explores Different Perspectives to Help Guide Educators Towards Purpose-Driven Teaching
Recent release “As You Step Into Teaching: 9 Perspectives for a Purpose-Driven Teaching” from Covenant Books author Joenel Dicen Coros is a compelling and thought-provoking guide based upon years of the author’s own professional experiences that aims to help educators who are seeking to improve their performance in the classroom by rethinking their approach to teaching.
Commerce City, CO, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joenel Dicen Coros, a loving husband and father, as well as a teacher from Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, Philippines, has completed his new book, “As You Step Into Teaching: 9 Perspectives for a Purpose-Driven Teaching”: an engaging look at the ways in which one can approach teaching from a new perspective, while exploring the common links between each perspective that make teachers excel.
Author Joenel Dicen Coros earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education in general science from the Philippine Normal University in Visayas. After graduation, he started his teaching career at Living Stones International School, Inc., Bacolod City, a private school in the metro area of his province. After a couple of years, Coros served as a public school teacher in his hometown, eventually serving at Dr. Vicente F. Gustilo Memorial National High School for seven years, handling general sciences, physics, and practical research. The author also holds a master’s degree in education major in physics and a Doctor of Philosophy in education major in educational management, both earned from the University of Negros Occidental—Recoletos, Bacolod City. At present, he teaches core sciences to middle school students in the state of Colorado.
“‘As You Step into Teaching’ showcases the importance of having the right perspectives—our way of looking at and understanding things as we take on the teaching role,” writes Coros. “The book broadens our understanding of our role as a teacher inside and outside the classroom and offers us insights on how we can achieve these perspectives. More so, it allows us to see the meaning of why we do what we do every day.
“Truly every teacher has a different perspective from one another, but there are three things common to them: First, ‘All teachers desire that their students would love learning.’ Second, ‘All teachers want the best for their students.’ Third, ‘All teachers have affected the lives of those they touched in one way or another.’ These are undebatable.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joenel Dicen Coros’s new book draws upon the author’s own opportunities and experiences in starting over again after eleven years of teaching, making it a useful resource for first-year teachers, aspiring teachers, leaders and administrators who support first-year teachers, and seasoned teachers who are looking for insights to support those who are currently immersed in the experience.
Readers can purchase “As You Step Into Teaching: 9 Perspectives for a Purpose-Driven Teaching” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
