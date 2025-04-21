Author Karen Kay Pickering’s New Book, "Beauty For Ashes," is a Powerful, Faith-Based Book That Encourages Recentering One’s Life Around Christ and His Teachings

Recent release “Beauty For Ashes” from Covenant Books author Karen Kay Pickering is a stirring and thought-provoking account that serves as a call to action for readers from all walks of life to turn towards God. With each turn of the page, Pickering reveals how one can exchange their struggles, or ashes, in life for beauty through the Lord.