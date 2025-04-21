Author Karen Kay Pickering’s New Book, "Beauty For Ashes," is a Powerful, Faith-Based Book That Encourages Recentering One’s Life Around Christ and His Teachings
Recent release “Beauty For Ashes” from Covenant Books author Karen Kay Pickering is a stirring and thought-provoking account that serves as a call to action for readers from all walks of life to turn towards God. With each turn of the page, Pickering reveals how one can exchange their struggles, or ashes, in life for beauty through the Lord.
Jackson, MI, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karen Kay Pickering has completed her new book, “Beauty For Ashes”: an enthralling collection of Scriptural passages, reflections, and ruminations that call upon readers to open their hearts and minds up to the Lord.
“Exchange your ashes for Beauty!” writes Pickering. “Be excited! I love beautiful things! ‘O Lord, You are Beautiful!’ In God, you are the righteousness of Christ! How is that possible? Because God says so.
“God’s mercy is renewed every day. Ashes come from broken lives, the abandoned, the abused... Also, ashes are the forgiven sins of our past. Christ is our Beauty! You can’t keep the ashes if you want Christ’s Beauty to shine through you. Yes, in order to be beautiful, belong to Christ! Take responsibility for your life. It’s a journey. You can’t give up. Some days are easy. Some days are difficult.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Kay Pickering’s new book will help readers gain spiritual insight into the importance of trusting in God’s plan and guidance for them. Deeply personal and candid, “Beauty For Ashes” serves as a poignant reminder of the incredible blessings available to those who trust in the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Beauty For Ashes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
