Author Charity Vogel’s New Book, "Dancing Petunia," is a Charming Tale of a Cow Who Ignores the Disparaging Remarks from Her Fellow Animals to Pursue Her Dream of Dancing

Recent release “Dancing Petunia” from Covenant Books author Charity Vogel is a captivating tale that centers around Petunia, a kind-hearted cow who loves to dance but is told by other animals on the farm not to. After witnessing her friends pursue their hobbies despite not being the best at them, Petunia decides to do what makes her happiest.