Author Charity Vogel’s New Book, "Dancing Petunia," is a Charming Tale of a Cow Who Ignores the Disparaging Remarks from Her Fellow Animals to Pursue Her Dream of Dancing
Recent release “Dancing Petunia” from Covenant Books author Charity Vogel is a captivating tale that centers around Petunia, a kind-hearted cow who loves to dance but is told by other animals on the farm not to. After witnessing her friends pursue their hobbies despite not being the best at them, Petunia decides to do what makes her happiest.
Moorefield, WV, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charity Vogel, a stay-at-home mom, a homeschooling mother of five, and an active-duty-military spouse who loves gardening and raising animals, has completed her new book, “Dancing Petunia”: a riveting story of a cow who pursues her love of dancing and embraces what makes her happy despite the negative remarks and judgements of others.
“On a countryside farm live a group of precocious animals,” writes Vogel. “Petunia the cow loves to dance. She discovers how to be herself and pursue her hobbies against social pressure.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charity Vogel’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Petunia’s journey to embrace her true self and enjoy the hobbies that bring her happiness. With colorful artwork and a heartwarming message of acceptance, “Dancing Petunia” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to have the confidence to pursue their dreams and do whatever they love most in the world.
Readers can purchase “Dancing Petunia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
