The Welcome Company Partners with 321 Coffee to Elevate Its Welcome Baskets
Apex, NC, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a collaboration aimed at fostering community and inclusion, The Welcome Company is excited to announce a partnership with 321 Coffee, a Raleigh-based coffee shop and specialty roaster committed to employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This new initiative will feature 321 Coffee as a staple in every welcome bag delivered to new homeowners throughout the Triangle, along with a special “Welcome Home” coffee mug for the perfect brew.
321 Coffee, known for its commitment to empowerment and inclusion, employs over 50 individuals with disabilities, who are integral to all aspects of the roasting coffee and brewing it in their stores. This partnership introduces new residents to the area to great tasting coffee and helps spread awareness of 321 Coffee's impactful mission. Growing awareness is critical as the need outpaces available openings, as evidenced by a waiting list of 500 adults eager to work and contribute meaningfully to their communities.
“This partnership directly helps us roast more coffee and create more work hours. I’m so appreciative that The Welcome Company is walking the walk and living its core values of community and social good by forming intentional partnerships that make a positive impact. When we all find ways to do this within our own sphere of influence, we can truly scale impact. Thank you, Welcome Company, for leading by example.”
Steve Coakley, founder of The Welcome Company, highlights the multifaceted benefits of this partnership: "It may seem cliche, but it's a true win, win, win situation. New homeowners to the area receive a lovely gift, some great coffee in their welcome bag. Our vendor partners get to support 321 and its important mission of creating opportunities for adults with disabilities. And we get to help spread the word about the great work of 321 Coffee and all our partners."
The inclusion of 321 Coffee in The Welcome Company’s gift bags is supported by a diverse group of vendor partners, including Full Stack Plumbing, FiltersDirect USA, TapSnap Triangle, Boer Brothers Heating and Cooling, Agape Lawn Co, Triangle Painting and Siding, ReadyPest, USA Flooring, J&B Fencing, ERS Construction, and GetSpiffy. These partnerships reflect a shared commitment to community support and social responsibility.
The initiative kicked off on March 1, and The Welcome Company has already delivered over 300 gifts to new homeowners across the Triangle. Each basket not only welcomes them to their new home, but also introduces them to the vital work being done by 321 Coffee and the values of the community they are joining.
About 321 Coffee
Located in Raleigh, NC, 321 Coffee is not just a coffee shop but a movement towards a more inclusive society. Founded in 2017 by NC State University alumni, the company has grown significantly, operating multiple locations and serving as a model for social enterprises nationwide. For more information, visit321coffee.com.
About The Welcome Company
The Welcome Company provides a warm welcome to new homeowners by delivering baskets filled with local products and information, making the transition into a new community easier and more enjoyable. By partnering with and promoting local businesses, The Welcome Company supports the local economy and promotes community engagement. More at thewelcomecompany.com.
321 Coffee, known for its commitment to empowerment and inclusion, employs over 50 individuals with disabilities, who are integral to all aspects of the roasting coffee and brewing it in their stores. This partnership introduces new residents to the area to great tasting coffee and helps spread awareness of 321 Coffee's impactful mission. Growing awareness is critical as the need outpaces available openings, as evidenced by a waiting list of 500 adults eager to work and contribute meaningfully to their communities.
“This partnership directly helps us roast more coffee and create more work hours. I’m so appreciative that The Welcome Company is walking the walk and living its core values of community and social good by forming intentional partnerships that make a positive impact. When we all find ways to do this within our own sphere of influence, we can truly scale impact. Thank you, Welcome Company, for leading by example.”
Steve Coakley, founder of The Welcome Company, highlights the multifaceted benefits of this partnership: "It may seem cliche, but it's a true win, win, win situation. New homeowners to the area receive a lovely gift, some great coffee in their welcome bag. Our vendor partners get to support 321 and its important mission of creating opportunities for adults with disabilities. And we get to help spread the word about the great work of 321 Coffee and all our partners."
The inclusion of 321 Coffee in The Welcome Company’s gift bags is supported by a diverse group of vendor partners, including Full Stack Plumbing, FiltersDirect USA, TapSnap Triangle, Boer Brothers Heating and Cooling, Agape Lawn Co, Triangle Painting and Siding, ReadyPest, USA Flooring, J&B Fencing, ERS Construction, and GetSpiffy. These partnerships reflect a shared commitment to community support and social responsibility.
The initiative kicked off on March 1, and The Welcome Company has already delivered over 300 gifts to new homeowners across the Triangle. Each basket not only welcomes them to their new home, but also introduces them to the vital work being done by 321 Coffee and the values of the community they are joining.
About 321 Coffee
Located in Raleigh, NC, 321 Coffee is not just a coffee shop but a movement towards a more inclusive society. Founded in 2017 by NC State University alumni, the company has grown significantly, operating multiple locations and serving as a model for social enterprises nationwide. For more information, visit321coffee.com.
About The Welcome Company
The Welcome Company provides a warm welcome to new homeowners by delivering baskets filled with local products and information, making the transition into a new community easier and more enjoyable. By partnering with and promoting local businesses, The Welcome Company supports the local economy and promotes community engagement. More at thewelcomecompany.com.
Contact
The Welcome CompanyContact
Steve Coakley
919-249-5420
thewelcomecompany.com
Steve Coakley
919-249-5420
thewelcomecompany.com
Categories