Bostik to Showcase Tailgate-Themed Booth and Innovative Flooring Solutions at NWFA Expo 2025
Wauwatosa, WI, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bostik, Inc., a global leader in specialty adhesives and a member of the Arkema group of companies, invites National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Expo 2025 attendees to experience the latest in hardwood flooring technology with live product demonstrations and an exclusive Ultimate Tailgate Prize Package giveaway. Located at Booth #1814, Bostik's exhibit will spotlight Glue Assist solutions and offer attendees a chance to win a $500 prize bundle featuring a Bostik-branded Artic 52 QT Ultra-Light Wheeled Cooler and a Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Fire Pit. Visitors simply need to stop by the booth during show hours to enter.
This year's booth embraces a tailgate-style atmosphere, designed to offer a relaxed space where attendees can recharge while learning how Bostik's Innovative adhesive technologies help flooring pros "Go the Distance," in line with NWFA Expo 2025 theme. With the booth motto "BOSTIK: The Fast Track to Flawless Floor Installations," the company aims to demonstrate how its solutions deliver reliability, speed, and performance in real-world applications.
NWFA Expo Exhibit Hours
Charlotte Convention Center | 501 S. College Street | Charlotte, NC 28202
• Wednesday, April 16 | 10:30 AM – 5:00 PM
• Thursday, April 17 | 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM
“Our goal this year is to offer a memorable experience that blends innovation and hospitality,” said Jake Stadler, Senior Market Manager for Hardwood Adhesives at Bostik, Inc. “We’re excited to show how our cutting-edge adhesive technologies can simplify installation while delivering long-lasting results.”
To learn more visit the official NWFA Expo website.
Bostik, the adhesive division of Arkema, is a leading global player in specialty adhesives for industrial, construction, and consumer markets. For 135 years, Bostik has been innovating by developing multifunctional bonding and sealing solutions, enabling its customers to tackle todays and tomorrow’s ecological, energy, and technological challenges. With a presence in more than 45 countries and over 7,000 employees, Bostik generated €2.7 billion in revenue in 2024. Through continuous improvement and recognized technological expertise, Bostik offers sustainable solutions tailored to meet the performance and responsibility needs of its customers. www.bostik.com
For More Information
Leslie McGowan, Public Relations Specialist
leslie.mcgowan-ext@bostik.com
This year's booth embraces a tailgate-style atmosphere, designed to offer a relaxed space where attendees can recharge while learning how Bostik's Innovative adhesive technologies help flooring pros "Go the Distance," in line with NWFA Expo 2025 theme. With the booth motto "BOSTIK: The Fast Track to Flawless Floor Installations," the company aims to demonstrate how its solutions deliver reliability, speed, and performance in real-world applications.
NWFA Expo Exhibit Hours
Charlotte Convention Center | 501 S. College Street | Charlotte, NC 28202
• Wednesday, April 16 | 10:30 AM – 5:00 PM
• Thursday, April 17 | 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM
“Our goal this year is to offer a memorable experience that blends innovation and hospitality,” said Jake Stadler, Senior Market Manager for Hardwood Adhesives at Bostik, Inc. “We’re excited to show how our cutting-edge adhesive technologies can simplify installation while delivering long-lasting results.”
To learn more visit the official NWFA Expo website.
Bostik, the adhesive division of Arkema, is a leading global player in specialty adhesives for industrial, construction, and consumer markets. For 135 years, Bostik has been innovating by developing multifunctional bonding and sealing solutions, enabling its customers to tackle todays and tomorrow’s ecological, energy, and technological challenges. With a presence in more than 45 countries and over 7,000 employees, Bostik generated €2.7 billion in revenue in 2024. Through continuous improvement and recognized technological expertise, Bostik offers sustainable solutions tailored to meet the performance and responsibility needs of its customers. www.bostik.com
For More Information
Leslie McGowan, Public Relations Specialist
leslie.mcgowan-ext@bostik.com
Contact
Bostik, Inc.Contact
Leslie McGowan
414-774-2250
www.bostik.com
Leslie McGowan
414-774-2250
www.bostik.com
Categories