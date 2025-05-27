Rhode Island Gay Men's Chorus Presents "Good Vibes" – a Collection of Groovy and Thoughtful Music of the 60s & 70s
Providence, RI, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Rhode Island Gay Men’s Chorus (RIGMC) is excited to announce that, under the direction of its Artistic Director, Kim Kuda, they are presenting their "Good Vibes" concerts June 6-8 at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, Cranston, RI. Tickets available online at rigmc.org.
Music from the 1960s and 1970s reflected the social and political unrest of the time. Important themes centered around group empowerment: anti-war protests, civil rights, and counterculture movements. It was a very provocative and transformative time for the world. Singers and songwriters spoke their minds in hopes of influencing change.
Join the RIGMC for their June show, “Good Vibes,” where they take a retro and reflective journey back to the music of this revolutionary period. Featured songs are from artists such as Bob Dylan, the Fifth Dimension, Joni Mitchell, Sly and the Family Stone, Johnny Cash, The Beatles, Bill Withers, and Sonny & Cher. You don’t want to miss this exciting and thoughtful collection of tunes that will have you tapping your toes, shaking your groove thing, and singing along.
In addition to these performances, RIGMC supports other organizations making a difference. It does this in several ways, including through providing various levels of outreach, sponsorship, and support. RIGMC also participates in a variety of social activities, including by maintaining a strong presence at Providence Pride and through performances at special public and private engagements.
For more information about the Rhode Island Gay Men’s Chorus and their upcoming performances, please visit rigmc.org or contact info@rigmc.org.
About the Rhode Island Gay Men’s Chorus (RIGMC)
Founded in 1995, the Rhode Island Gay Men’s Chorus is dedicated to fostering a spirit of inclusiveness and musical excellence. Through performances, community outreach, and educational initiatives, the RIGMC strives to make a positive impact on the lives of its members and the broader community.
Contact:
Kim Kuda
Artistic Director
director@rigmc.org
Rhode Island Gay Men’s Chorus
rigmc.org
