John T. Bullerjahn’s New Book, "Halfway Rock," is a Riveting Tale Exploring the Backstage Madness and Larger Than Life Characters of a Theatrical Production
Framingham, MA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John T. Bullerjahn, who founded the Hotel Street Players, a youth theatre for ages 9 to 18, with the help of the Fauquier County Parks and Recreation Department in Warrenton, Virginia, has completed his most recent book, “Halfway Rock”: a captivating tale that centers around a theatre director who, while trying get his latest production ready for opening, almost goes unaware of the incredible life he’s letting slip by in the process.
“It’s great fun seeing a theatrical production,” writes Bullerjahn. “You settle into your seat, peruse the program, and look forward to what awaits.
“When the curtain opens, you see what we want you to see. As the show progresses, you think the director has the easiest job in the world. It’s so simple, so easy, so effortless you begin to think, ‘That’s something I could do.’
“No. No, you can’t. It’s the director and production staff working together that give that illusion. Illusion is just part of the process. What most people aren’t aware of is, behind that illusion, the real drama has already unfolded many times backstage—well, before the curtain rises for them.
“There are more backstories behind the curtain than on stage, all of which have played out countless times."
The author continues, “For those who want a backstage glimpse into what happens from script to stage, you’ve bought the right ticket.
“‘Halfway Rock’ is a breezy, lighthearted romp through the vagaries, twists, and seemingly endless turn of events that is an integral part of any production.”
“Somehow, things work out. After all, the show must go on. Well, that’s the idea anyway.”
Published by Fulton Books, John T. Bullerjahn’s book will captivate readers as they plunge into the chaos of what happens backstage when big egos and larger than life characters clash. Based upon the author’s own work in theatre, “Halfway Rock” is sure to keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Halfway Rock” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
