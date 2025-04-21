Shána Bernice’s Newly Released “Surviving in a Time Where Prayer Is a Distant Memory” is a Candid Journey of Faith and Resilience
“Surviving in a Time Where Prayer Is a Distant Memory: How Getting Back to the Basics Changed My Future and Present Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shána Bernice is an empowering narrative of overcoming personal struggles through renewed faith and the power of prayer.
New York, NY, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Surviving in a Time Where Prayer Is a Distant Memory: How Getting Back to the Basics Changed My Future and Present Life,” a powerful account of personal transformation through faith, is the creation of published author, Shána Bernice.
Shána Bernice shares, “Surviving in a Time Where Prayer Is a Distant Memory illustrates how failed marriages, a broken maternal relationship, and felony charges weren’t enough to keep Shána Bernice down.
“Shána shares the hardships and triumphs that led her to where she is today—being bold enough to be authentically who God called her to be and continuing to trust him even in the midst of adversity. She allowed prayer to be her posture and trusted the process and plans he had for her life.
“'For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and to give you hope and a future' (Jeremiah 29:11).
“Within these pages are the tools to help people understand that help is out there and survival is possible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shána Bernice’s new book offers readers a heartfelt testimony of faith, resilience, and the life-changing power of returning to prayer.
Consumers can purchase “Surviving in a Time Where Prayer Is a Distant Memory: How Getting Back to the Basics Changed My Future and Present Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Surviving in a Time Where Prayer Is a Distant Memory: How Getting Back to the Basics Changed My Future and Present Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
