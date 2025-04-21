Brenda Savanhu’s Newly Released "Memorial Stones" is an Inspiring Tool for Spiritual Growth and Reflection
“Memorial Stones: A Guided Devotional Journal of Foundational Miracles in Your Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Savanhu is a transformative devotional designed to help readers recognize, document, and reflect on the miracles God has performed in their lives.
Pearland, TX, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Memorial Stones: A Guided Devotional Journal of Foundational Miracles in Your Life”: a powerful resource for those seeking to deepen their faith and find encouragement in their spiritual journey. “Memorial Stones: A Guided Devotional Journal of Foundational Miracles in Your Life” is the creation of published author, Brenda Savanhu, a vision strategist, founder of Inspired Musing Consulting, cohost of Habits & Stones Podcast, and author of Memorial Stones: A Guided Devotional Journal of Foundational Miracles in Your Life. The formative years of Brenda’s childhood began in London, England, and rounded off in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The United States of America is now her home since she earned a full academic scholarship and moved to Wisconsin to attend university at the age of eighteen. Brenda lives and works out of her home in Houston, Texas.
Savanhu shares, “You know how God calls you to a destination? Initially, when you heed the call, you’re excited, bursting with energy and full of plans to reach your destination; but as you embark upon the journey, your enthusiasm starts to wane as you run into obstacle after obstacle after obstacle. Soon you begin to wonder if you heard God calling you to this destination or if maybe this was all in your head.
“When God calls us to a destination, we often forget that between the calling and the destination is the journey of transition and a place of strong growth. When we are in the thicket of facing daily challenges, it can become tough to remember the last time God showed up in a difficult situation if we have not documented it.
“Brenda Savanhu’s guided devotional journal, Memorial Stones, will help you navigate through the transition. This devotional journal will guide you through a process of documenting foundational miracles (referred to as memorial stones). Using her life-changing experiences as examples, Savanhu teaches you how to find God in your own journey and how to document your own memorial stones.
“As you uncover these miracles, both big and small, you will turn them into memorial stones. Like a treasure map, you will reveal how God has protected you and guided you along your path, so surely, He is present now.
“Let’s embark on the journeys to the destinations we’ve been called to as we remember the God of yesterday, who carries us through today so we can arrive at our appointed destinations tomorrow. Join the breathtaking journey to document your memorial stones.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Savanhu’s new book offers an uplifting and practical guide to strengthening faith, fostering gratitude, and recognizing God’s hand in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Memorial Stones: A Guided Devotional Journal of Foundational Miracles in Your Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Memorial Stones: A Guided Devotional Journal of Foundational Miracles in Your Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
