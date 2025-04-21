David A. Weddle’s Newly Released “'It Is Written' 'It Is Finished'” is a Profound exploration of Jesus’ authority and the ower of God’s Word in the Life of Believers
“'It Is Written' 'It Is Finished'” from Christian Faith Publishing author David A. Weddle is an insightful work that emphasizes the authority given to believers through Jesus’ sacrifice, sealing God’s New Covenant with man.
Hope, IN, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “'It Is Written' 'It Is Finished'”: a compelling exploration of the power and authority granted to believers through the words “It is written” and “It is finished.” “'It Is Written' 'It Is Finished'” is the creation of published author, David A. Weddle, who was born and raised in Indiana and graduated from Kenneth Hagin Senior Online Bible Correspondence School and now teaches regularly at a rural church located in Bartholomew County, Indiana.
Weddle shares, “It Is Written: It Is Finished is a book whose main content I have chosen to write in the form of a letter just as the original text of the New Testament was written, minus verses or chapters to divide it. The New Testament is authored by God through men He personally chose and inspired to write His New Covenant with man after Jesus’ life, blood, death, and resurrection to certain individuals who were to share with the churches being established throughout the land. Jesus always reminded the devils in His response to their temptations and challenges of His authority over them with, 'It is written!' He added the response, 'It is finished' at the end of John’s Gospel to further expound and put a final exclamation point on the fact that not only did 'It is written' apply in Jesus’ response, but 'It is finished'—now forever sealed its truth in all of man’s personal lives as well when spoken in faith (unquestioning belief) of that truth. Jesus was sealing with those Words the end of the devil’s reign over His created man, history was repeating itself, man was now once again placed in authority and dominion over Satan and all the fallen angels as in the beginning. If we can believe it, man is back in control as it was with Adam and Eve, over themselves and everywhere they are in the world becomes their garden of Eden. We are right back at square one, Genesis 1:26–31 is now in play once again. Only unbelief diminishes what Jesus paid for once and for all. God’s Word, followed by 'It is written, it is finished' sealed with the name of Jesus, is the accentuation to our proclamation and decree of authority and dominion as God’s stamp of approval due to who we have become in Christ; large and in charge! The blood of Jesus, the name of Jesus, and the written Word of God have become our spiritual signet rings as a stamp of authority granted to us from God Himself here and now, the land of the living!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David A. Weddle’s new book invites readers to claim their divine authority and live in the fullness of God’s covenant.
Consumers can purchase “'It Is Written' 'It Is Finished'” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “'It Is Written' 'It Is Finished,'” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
