Author Mark Marshall’s New Book, "Finding the One: Book 1 of the Finding the One Trilogy," Follows a Young Professional Who Must Navigate His Exciting, New Relationship
Recent release “Finding the One: Book 1 of the Finding the One Trilogy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mark Marshall follows Liam, a young professional who is attempting to rebuild his life when he encounters Jake. Instantly attracted to one another, Liam and Jake set out to test the waters of their relationship despite the barriers they’re forced to overcome along the way.
New York, NY, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark Marshall, an airline and meteorology enthusiast, has completed his new book, “Finding the One: Book 1 of the Finding the One Trilogy”: a compelling novel that centers around a young man who finds a deep, passionate connection in another, leading to a whirlwind romance as they discover if each other is truly “the one.”
Raised in a small Midwestern town, author Mark Marshall eventually made the vibrant city of Dallas, Texas, his home. Having earned a master’s degree in communication from Eastern Illinois University, Mark’s journey has taken him around the world, where he has forged deep and meaningful relationships with people from every corner of life. These connections have revealed to Mark the profound truth that the quest for love is a universal experience that transcends all boundaries. As an active member of the LGBTQ+ community, Mark is dedicated to breaking down stereotypes and offering fresh, authentic perspectives on love and relationships.
“In the vibrant heart of Dallas, two lives collide with electrifying force,” writes Mark. “Liam, a thirty-year-old professional recently divorced and trying to rebuild his life with a level-headed approach, encounters Jake, a driven business professional from Toronto. Their chance meeting at a bustling nightclub ignites an instant, undeniable connection.
“But there’s a catch: Jake is in Dallas for business and has a life—and a boyfriend—waiting for him back in Canada. Despite the odds, their magnetic attraction pulls them into a whirlwind romance as they traverse the country together, discovering a deep, unspoken bond.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Mark Marshall’s enthralling tale is the first book in a riveting trilogy and promises to captivate readers as they follow along on Liam’s journey to navigate the complexities of a nearly perfect romance tested by distance and unspoken feelings. Expertly paced and character-driven, Marshall’s novel is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever searched for their “one.”
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Finding the One: Book 1 of the Finding the One Trilogy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
