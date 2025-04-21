Author Mark Marshall’s New Book, "Finding the One: Book 1 of the Finding the One Trilogy," Follows a Young Professional Who Must Navigate His Exciting, New Relationship

Recent release “Finding the One: Book 1 of the Finding the One Trilogy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mark Marshall follows Liam, a young professional who is attempting to rebuild his life when he encounters Jake. Instantly attracted to one another, Liam and Jake set out to test the waters of their relationship despite the barriers they’re forced to overcome along the way.