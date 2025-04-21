Author David Thomas Tener’s New Book, "Once in a Lifetime," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author’s Lived Experiences

Recent release “Once in a Lifetime” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David Thomas Tener is a stirring and engaging assortment of poems and ruminations written over the course of several years that invites readers to discover the author’s experiences, joys, and struggles he has faced throughout his life.