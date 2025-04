Author David Thomas Tener’s New Book, "Once in a Lifetime," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author’s Lived Experiences

Reno, NV, April 21, 2025 --( PR.com )-- David Thomas Tener, who enjoys photography, painting, drawing, interior design, metal craft, welding, and wood carving, amongst other things, has completed his new book, “Once in a Lifetime”: an enlightening and heartfelt series of poems that reflect upon the author’s journey through life, as well as the beauty of the world around him and the human condition.“This book contains a variety of poetry I’ve written throughout the years to express the love I feel for my life in general as I see it,” writes Tener. “I’ve tried to produce drawings that represent the poems as I see them. I hope you get as much enjoyment out of these poems as I did writing them.”Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, David Thomas Tener’s enthralling series will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s poetic journey through his soul. Deeply personal and candid, “Once in a Lifetime” is a powerful collection that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Once in a Lifetime" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.