Author David Thomas Tener’s New Book, "Once in a Lifetime," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author’s Lived Experiences
Recent release “Once in a Lifetime” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David Thomas Tener is a stirring and engaging assortment of poems and ruminations written over the course of several years that invites readers to discover the author’s experiences, joys, and struggles he has faced throughout his life.
Reno, NV, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Thomas Tener, who enjoys photography, painting, drawing, interior design, metal craft, welding, and wood carving, amongst other things, has completed his new book, “Once in a Lifetime”: an enlightening and heartfelt series of poems that reflect upon the author’s journey through life, as well as the beauty of the world around him and the human condition.
“This book contains a variety of poetry I’ve written throughout the years to express the love I feel for my life in general as I see it,” writes Tener. “I’ve tried to produce drawings that represent the poems as I see them. I hope you get as much enjoyment out of these poems as I did writing them.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, David Thomas Tener’s enthralling series will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s poetic journey through his soul. Deeply personal and candid, “Once in a Lifetime” is a powerful collection that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Once in a Lifetime" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
