YA Productions Unveils Stirring New Work Exploring Motherhood, Family, and Redemption
Hallandale, FL, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nationally acclaimed Production Company Yonel Aris Productions is set to premiere his newest stage production, Dearest Momma, on Mother’s Day weekend, May 10–11, at the Hallandale Cultural Community Center in South Florida. This powerful drama, staged alongside a full-course dining experience, offers audiences an unforgettable journey through love, loss, and the unbreakable bond between mothers and their children.
Tickets are available for $65 at the Eventbrite site.
“Being born and raised in South Florida, I’ve been surrounded by some of the strongest, most selfless women in the world — mothers who held their families together with love, faith, and pure grit,” says playwright Yonel Aris. “Dearest Momma is my love letter to them. It’s a story about real people, real struggles, and the kind of mothers South Florida produces — resilient, wise, and full of heart. This play puts them front and center, where they’ve always belonged.”
Set in a vibrant, family-owned beauty salon, Dearest Momma invites audiences into the intimate world of Chloe Simone — a young woman caught between honoring her devout mother and escaping the legacy of her troubled brother. When an unexpected tragedy strikes just days before Mother’s Day, Chloe is forced to reckon with family, faith, and forgiveness in a way that will change her life forever.
Details for Dearest Momma are as follows:
Who: Written and directed by nationally acclaimed playwright Yonel Aris
What: Dearest Momma – A powerful stage play and immersive dining experience honoring mothers
When: Mother’s Day Weekend – Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, 2025
Where: Hallandale Cultural Community Center, 410 SE 3rd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Tickets: Available now on Eventbrite
Yonel Aris, known for his riveting portrayals of faith and family, has earned national acclaim for crafting plays that resonate across generations. With Dearest Momma, he invites the community into a shared space of laughter, tears, and truth.
This is not just theater — it’s a cultural moment.
Media inquiries, interview requests, and group sales information:
954-861-0333
yaprocasting@gmail.com
Yonel Aris
786-222-5082
yaprocasting@gmail.com
