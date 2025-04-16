Arnita L. Fields is Currently in Pre-Production for Her Documentary Titled "Counselors Grieve, Too: Stories of Hope and Recovery"
Virginia Beach, VA, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This film tackles the grief experienced by six counselors as they share their personal journeys of emotional and spiritual healing. While counselors are trained to support others through pain and grief, they, too, encounter their own moments of loss and need time for self-care. Fields emphasizes the importance of stress awareness and support within the counseling profession.
Based in Virginia Beach, Arnita L. Fields is an accomplished author, consultant, and mental health advocate with a rich educational background in psychology and counseling. She has published fourteen books and co-authored eight anthologies, striving to inspire others to achieve emotional and spiritual balance.
Fields is also the founder of Unity Three Publications & Media and is pursuing a Doctor of Religious Studies in Christian Counseling. In her personal life, she enjoys a happy marriage with her husband, Anthony, with whom she has shared over twenty-seven years of love and friendship.
