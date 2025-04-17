Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Eppicca 1.0 – The Eppicca Layers Series by John Terry
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Eppicca 1.0, part of the Eppicca Layers Series, is an epic, multi-layered novel with supernatural elements that explore themes of identity, fate, and power. Written by John Terry.
Oxford, United Kingdom, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Eppicca 1.0:
Reality bends. Truth vanishes. And Kane is watching...
A book that changes depending on who reads it. A man who can reshape reality. A hidden world beneath our own.
Kane Thai is more than a man—he’s a force, a being who bends time and existence to his will. In the shadows of history, he has shaped destinies, erased lives, and built new worlds. But when Jane Cardigan stumbles upon LINK, a cryptic book that refuses to reveal its secrets, she is thrust into a terrifying mystery that connects her to Kane, to Chassm—a realm beneath the surface—and to a fate she never imagined.
Meanwhile, Donna Reed is unearthing truths buried deep in her mother’s journal, tracing the history of a devastating tragedy and a conspiracy surrounding a long-abandoned project. As she digs deeper, she begins to realise that her own life—and that of her estranged twin brother, Dean—is entwined with something far greater and far darker than she ever expected.
As worlds collide and hidden forces stir, Jane, Donna, and their allies must navigate a labyrinth of shifting realities, supernatural horrors, and deadly enemies. The Stygian witches weave their schemes, the enigmatic Julek Matkins offers guidance, and an ancient power hungers to reshape everything.
Eppicca is an epic, mind-bending journey into the unknown, a gripping blend of mystery, science fiction, and supernatural intrigue.
Eppicca 1.0 is available in multiple formats worldwide:
417 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880042
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.67 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0F4L5S9XM
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/EPPICCA
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About the Author
John Terry was born in 1968 and has lived most of his life in Crowborough, East Sussex, UK.
John tried writing at a young age but lacked world experience. He says, “Life gets in the way of dreams!”
A few years ago, he caught sepsis from an infected hip replacement and was fortunate to survive thanks to NHS medical staff on ICU, Pembury Hospital.
During that time, the inspiration for EPPICCA came about, from vivid dreams and feverish nightmares. The characters formed and their lives became real to me, compelling me to give them voice.
From one novel a series has been born and will continue with EPPICCA 1.1.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories