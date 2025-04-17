Secure Network Traffic (SecureNT) Marks 3 Years of Securing Internal Networks: Over 1,000 SSL Certificates Issued with a 93% Renewal Rate
Protecting Data in Motion for On-Premise Business Applications with High Trust and Reliability
Mumbai, India, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SecureNT, a leading provider of intranet-specific SSL certificates, is proud to celebrate its 3rd anniversary since launching in November 2021. Serving a niche yet critical segment of the cybersecurity market, SecureNT has issued over 1,000 Intranet SSL certificates to medium-sized businesses that rely on internal web applications hosted on their on-premise networks.
Designed for internal systems and trusted by IT teams worldwide, SecureNT helps organizations secure sensitive internal communications from hackers, insider threats, and other cyber risks. With a remarkable 93% renewal rate, SecureNT Intranet SSL has proven to be a reliable and valued partner in B2B environments that prioritize internal data integrity and privacy.
“We built SecureNT with a clear focus: to serve the overlooked need for securing internal digital infrastructure,” said Rajesh Kothari, Founder of SecureNT. “Three years in, we’re proud to see our solution actively protecting internal traffic in hundreds of organizations, especially at a time when insider threats and lateral attacks are growing more sophisticated.”
SecureNT’s Intranet SSL certificates are easy to deploy, cost-effective, and fully tailored for internal IPs, hostnames, and custom domains — making them ideal for enterprise intranets, admin portals, and custom apps that never touch the public internet.
Rajesh Kothari
+917899132407
https://intranetssl.net
