Income Capital Management Announces Strong Results for the First 12 Months
Income Capital Management reports strong results in its first 12 months, with the FOREX Fund delivering up to +50.08% annual returns depending on strategy, with zero entry or management fees. “These results prove that performance, transparency, and efficiency can go hand in hand,” said CEO Paolo Volpicelli. The company remains focused on offering simple, solid investment solutions.
Prague, Czech Republic, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Income Capital Management reports solid performance for the first 12 months of operations, confirming continued growth across its investment strategies.
FOREX Fund Results
The FOREX Fund delivered strong yearly returns across all strategies:
+50.08% Aggressive
+43.08% Medium-Aggressive
+36.64% Medium-Conservative
+24.50% Conservative
The best monthly performance was recorded in February 2025 (+11.35%), while the lowest was still positive in September 2024 (+2.15%).
Fees remained competitive:
Startup Fee: 0%
Management Fee: 0%
Performance Fee: 23.78%
“We’re proud of these first 12 months,” said Paolo Volpicelli, CEO of Income Capital Management. “Our results show that it’s possible to combine performance, transparency, and efficiency. We’ll keep working to offer simple and solid solutions to our clients.”
These results underline the company’s commitment to transparent, low-cost investment solutions with diversified strategies.
Contact
Paolo Volpicelli
+390287177412
incomecapital.biz
