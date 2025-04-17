Extremis Publishing Honoured at Business Excellence Awards
Scottish Company Named Non-Fiction Book Publisher of the Year for Scotland 2025.
Stirling, United Kingdom, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing Ltd., a leading independent non-fiction publisher based in Stirling, has been named Non-Fiction Book Publisher of the Year for Scotland at the prestigious Business Excellence Awards 2025.
The annual Business Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding achievement across the UK business landscape, recognising organisations that demonstrate innovation, impact, and a commitment to excellence in their respective industries. To be honoured with this distinction, companies must exhibit exceptional leadership, creativity, business growth, and contributions to their field.
The award is particularly meaningful for Extremis Publishing, as the company marks its tenth anniversary in business this year. Since its establishment in 2015, Extremis Publishing has built a strong reputation for producing high-quality non-fiction titles spanning a wide range of subjects including Scottish culture, history, the arts, and popular media. The company’s catalogue showcases a distinctive blend of research rigour and accessible writing, championing voices that offer fresh perspectives and insightful storytelling. This includes their ground-breaking "Writing for Publication" lecture series which takes place at Forth Valley College.
Extremis Publishing’s co-directors, Dr Tom Christie and Julie Christie, expressed their gratitude for the recognition: “We are incredibly honoured to receive this award, especially during our tenth anniversary year. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of everyone involved in our publishing journey, from our talented authors to our dedicated readers. We remain committed to producing books that educate, inspire, and reflect the richness of non-fiction storytelling in Scotland and beyond.”
With a decade of independent publishing excellence behind them, Extremis Publishing looks ahead to the future with a continued focus on innovation, collaboration, and a love of the written word. For more information about the award, please visit the organisers' website at: https://acquisitioninternational.digital/winners/extremis-publishing-ltd/
About Extremis Publishing Ltd.
Founded in 2015, Extremis Publishing Ltd. is an independent book publisher based in Stirling, Scotland. Specialising in non-fiction, the company is known for its diverse and thought-provoking catalogue that celebrates cultural insight, creative analysis, and informed commentary. More information can be found at https://www.extremispublishing.com/.
The annual Business Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding achievement across the UK business landscape, recognising organisations that demonstrate innovation, impact, and a commitment to excellence in their respective industries. To be honoured with this distinction, companies must exhibit exceptional leadership, creativity, business growth, and contributions to their field.
The award is particularly meaningful for Extremis Publishing, as the company marks its tenth anniversary in business this year. Since its establishment in 2015, Extremis Publishing has built a strong reputation for producing high-quality non-fiction titles spanning a wide range of subjects including Scottish culture, history, the arts, and popular media. The company’s catalogue showcases a distinctive blend of research rigour and accessible writing, championing voices that offer fresh perspectives and insightful storytelling. This includes their ground-breaking "Writing for Publication" lecture series which takes place at Forth Valley College.
Extremis Publishing’s co-directors, Dr Tom Christie and Julie Christie, expressed their gratitude for the recognition: “We are incredibly honoured to receive this award, especially during our tenth anniversary year. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of everyone involved in our publishing journey, from our talented authors to our dedicated readers. We remain committed to producing books that educate, inspire, and reflect the richness of non-fiction storytelling in Scotland and beyond.”
With a decade of independent publishing excellence behind them, Extremis Publishing looks ahead to the future with a continued focus on innovation, collaboration, and a love of the written word. For more information about the award, please visit the organisers' website at: https://acquisitioninternational.digital/winners/extremis-publishing-ltd/
About Extremis Publishing Ltd.
Founded in 2015, Extremis Publishing Ltd. is an independent book publisher based in Stirling, Scotland. Specialising in non-fiction, the company is known for its diverse and thought-provoking catalogue that celebrates cultural insight, creative analysis, and informed commentary. More information can be found at https://www.extremispublishing.com/.
Contact
Extremis Publishing Ltd.Contact
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Categories