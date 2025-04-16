Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase Shares in ISX Financial EU PLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital has extended the deadline for its offer to purchase Shares of ISX Financial EU PLC in order to give participating investors more time to complete required documentation.
Wayzata, MN, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP(the “Purchaser”) has extended the expiration date with respect to their offer to purchase for cash up to 8,800,000 Ordinary Shares (the “Shares”) of ISX Financial EU PLC (the “Issuer”), an amount equal to approximately 8.0% of the total outstanding Shares at a price of $0.85 (85 cents) in Australian Dollars per Share. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete the documentation required to participate in the Offer. Submitted offers will be processed in the order they are received on a first-come, first served basis.
This Offer is predicated upon the review and execution of appropriate transaction documentation. The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Issuer. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.
Shareholders should read the Offer and related material carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer. This announcement is intended as a notification that the Offer has been made and does not constitute an invitation to sell. Any action that any Shareholder may take in relation to the Offer is only able to be taken once they receive a copy of the Offer which contains the applicable terms and conditions.
Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Offer and Transfer Form without charge by visiting their website at: https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling them at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Contact
Alternative Liquidity CapitalContact
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
