eXo Platform Community Edition 7.0 is Released

Paris, France, April 18, 2025 --( PR.com )-- eXo Platform, the open-source editor of intranet and digital workplace solutions, announces the official launch of eXo Platform 7.0 Community edition.This edition includes a lot of changes compared to the previous Community Editions, in terms of new features but also in terms of features packaged by default.Core capabilitiesIn its core, the community edition is based on the same code-base as the enterprise edition. The new version ships with many new features and capabilities, such as:Progressive web application for desktop and mobileNew content management systemExtensive no-code administration capabilitiesTemplates capabilities – for spaces, sites & pagesNew content editing for articles & notesNew applications manager & embedded code editor to extend the platformTechnical stackThe version ships with upgrades for all components, introducing in particularJDK 21Tomcat 10Spring 6, Springboot 3.1The 7.0 version also upgrades all functional components incorporating:Jitsi 2.0.9457Elastic search 8.14.7OnlyOffice 8.2Mysql 8.4.3eXo Community vs Enterprise:Both editions share the same code base, but the Enterprise edition offers extra features, includes all main add-ons by default (chat, video conferencing, advanced security...), and has an add-on manager for easier deployment.Both versions come with an upgrade plugin for moving from version 6.5 to 7.0.Starting with version 7.0, maintenance releases will also be available for the Community edition.AvailabilityThe version is available for download (docker compose) with updated technical documentation here.For more information, read our blog.An open-source and secure alternative to proprietary solutions, eXo Platform provides a comprehensive, unified and gamified user experience, as well as full control over data.Designed for all organizations types – local authorities, government, associations and private companies - eXo Platform 7.0 meets the highest requirements in terms of data security and confidentiality.About eXo PlatformAs the leading open-source provider of intranet and digital workplace solutions for over 20 years, eXo Platform supports its customers in their digital transformation, offering them an easy-to-use, fully-featured, no code and secure platform to enhance employee experience.eXo Platform serves more than a million users and is successfully deployed at many public and private organizations worldwide, including Elysée (French presidential palace), Inria, the Occitanie region, Schiever, Gilbert group, Mutavie, Schleswig-Holstein (German Ministry of Social Affairs) and the US Department of Defense.Website: https://www.exoplatform.com/PR contactAnne-Sophie Duportasduport@exoplatform.com