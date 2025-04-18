SME Cyber Solutions Launches Free Website Security Header Checker to Tackle Rising Cyber Attacks on UK SMEs
Cybersecurity firm SME Cyber Solutions has launched a free online tool to help UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) identify missing HTTP security headers — a frequently overlooked vulnerability that contributes to a growing number of website compromises.
Liverpool, United Kingdom, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SME Cyber Solutions, a Liverpool-based cybersecurity firm, has launched a free tool to help UK SMEs detect missing or misconfigured HTTP security headers — a basic but critical component in web security.
The new SME Cyber URL Header Checker, available at smecyber.co.uk, is designed to provide immediate, jargon-free insight into website security. It allows users to scan any public URL and receive an instant breakdown of which headers are present, missing, or improperly configured.
HTTP security headers are small but powerful additions to a website’s configuration. They play a key role in mitigating common threats such as:
Clickjacking
Cross-site scripting (XSS)
Content injection
Data exposure through insecure communication
According to Neil Campbell, co-founder of SME Cyber Solutions, “Security headers are like seatbelts for websites. They’re free to implement and can dramatically reduce exposure to common web attacks.”
A 2024 internal audit conducted by SME Cyber Solutions found that 93% of compromised SME websites lacked at least one critical HTTP security header. This finding supports data from the UK Government Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2024, which highlights that many small firms continue to fall short on basic cybersecurity best practices.
The tool aims to close this gap by offering a simple and accessible way to assess header security. No signup is required, and results are returned in under 10 seconds.
Who Benefits from the Tool:
SME business owners and IT managers
Web developers and freelancers
Marketing and digital agencies
Public sector teams responsible for SME outreach
Website administrators on platforms like WordPress, Shopify, Wix, and custom CMSs
“Many businesses assume cyberattacks only happen to big brands,” Campbell added. “But SMEs are increasingly targeted as a way into larger supply chains. Strengthening basic web configurations like HTTP headers is a smart, easy first step.”
About SME Cyber Solutions:
SME Cyber Solutions provides cybersecurity services tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Their offerings include 24/7 threat monitoring, penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and certification assistance. The company is based in Liverpool and supports SMEs across the UK.
Try the tool at smecyber.co.uk
Contact
Neil Campbell
44 07917858362
https://smecyber.co.uk
