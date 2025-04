ISM System of xSuite Group Completes Transition to the Updated ISO 27001:2022 Standard

Ahrensburg, Germany, April 18, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The certificate covers xSuite’s development of software products (cloud and on-premises) for the procedural handling of inbound administrative documents in companies as well as supporting IT operations and other corporate functions.Following its initial certification in January 2023, xSuite has now completed the transition to the updated ISO 27001:2022 standard. This once again demonstrates the software manufacturer’s ability to operate an effective ISMS, as was confirmed as part of the latest surveillance audit. ISO/IEC 27001 is the leading international standard for ISMSs, making it one of the most important cyber security certifications. It specifies the conditions such a system must meet. The new certificate is now available and will be provided on request.With the transition to the revised standard, the xSuite Group is now drawing on the latest international standards to ensure information security. These specifically take into account current developments in the area of cyber security risks and up-to-date protective measures. The certification underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to the highest security standards and provides customers and partners with a reliable foundation for protecting their sensitive information.Matthias Lemenkühler, Chief Product & Technology Officer at xSuite: “The challenges posed by today’s cyber threat situation place high demands on software developers. We are therefore striving to continuously improve the security measures safeguarding our internal processes and products – and the successful transition to ISO 27001:2022 marks an important step in this direction.”The xSuite Group uses its company-wide ISMS to define and document all processes and structures, ensuring long-term information security through continuous improvement.