Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Beethoven Concert, Silent Auction on May 11
Scottsdale, AZ, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After its sold-out concert in early April, The Scottsdale Philharmonic will present its next concert on Sunday, May 11, 4-6 p.m., a “Lyrical Odyssey to Beethoven.” Ludwig van Beethoven was a German composer and pianist who revolutionized Western classical music.
“Beethoven is considered one of the greatest composers in Western European music history, and we are excited to share his music with attendees at this concert,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
“Our concert guests also will be able to participate in our annual silent auction, featuring items such as gift cards, event tickets, artwork, electronics, musical instruments, and more,” explains Partridge. “We are accepting donations to our silent auction until May 1.”
The program for the May 11 Beethoven concert, with Conductor Vanja Gjumar Nikolovski, will include:
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4, with Pianist: Vitaly Serebriakov
1. Allegro moderato
2. Andante con moto
3. Rondo: Vivace
Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite
Rodgers and Hammerstein: You’ll Never Walk Alone, (Featured in Carousel), with
Soprano Soloist Melissa Solomon
“Our concerts continue to sell out so we encourage you to buy your tickets early for this concert and our June 29 Independence Day Concert,” says Partridge. “We have kept tickets affordable, starting at $20, and we offer easy, free parking at the concert venue.”
The following spring 2025 concerts will be performed at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale, on these Sundays from 4-6 p.m.:
- May 11—“Beethoven’s Lyrical Odyssey”
- June 29—“Independence Day Concert”
“This past season showed us how much the community values the power of live classical music,” Partridge says. “As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and free tickets to students and veterans. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.”
Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.
“Thanks to our donors, we’re able to provide more free tickets to students and veterans, free live streaming and scholarship programs,” explains Partridge. “But, we still need your support. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.
“Get your tickets today, and join us for this extraordinary season of live classical music,” Partridge says.
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
“Beethoven is considered one of the greatest composers in Western European music history, and we are excited to share his music with attendees at this concert,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
“Our concert guests also will be able to participate in our annual silent auction, featuring items such as gift cards, event tickets, artwork, electronics, musical instruments, and more,” explains Partridge. “We are accepting donations to our silent auction until May 1.”
The program for the May 11 Beethoven concert, with Conductor Vanja Gjumar Nikolovski, will include:
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4, with Pianist: Vitaly Serebriakov
1. Allegro moderato
2. Andante con moto
3. Rondo: Vivace
Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite
Rodgers and Hammerstein: You’ll Never Walk Alone, (Featured in Carousel), with
Soprano Soloist Melissa Solomon
“Our concerts continue to sell out so we encourage you to buy your tickets early for this concert and our June 29 Independence Day Concert,” says Partridge. “We have kept tickets affordable, starting at $20, and we offer easy, free parking at the concert venue.”
The following spring 2025 concerts will be performed at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale, on these Sundays from 4-6 p.m.:
- May 11—“Beethoven’s Lyrical Odyssey”
- June 29—“Independence Day Concert”
“This past season showed us how much the community values the power of live classical music,” Partridge says. “As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and free tickets to students and veterans. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.”
Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.
“Thanks to our donors, we’re able to provide more free tickets to students and veterans, free live streaming and scholarship programs,” explains Partridge. “But, we still need your support. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.
“Get your tickets today, and join us for this extraordinary season of live classical music,” Partridge says.
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Scottsdale PhilharmonicContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Categories