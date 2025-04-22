Cody Pools Adds Florida Pool Service, Repair & Maintenance Capabilities with Recent Acquisition of A-Quality Pool Service
Cody Pools, the #1 Ranked Pool Builder in the Country for 12 years running, expands its offerings to include Pool Service, Pool Repair & Weekly Pool Maintenance services with their recent acquisition of Central Florida based A-Quality Pool Service, based out of the Tampa Bay area.
Round Rock, TX, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cody Pools, the nation's #1 builder of premium residential & commercial swimming pools and spas, has expanded their Florida service offerings with their recent acquisition of A-Quality Pool Service, based out of the Tampa Bay/Zephyrhills area.
"This acquisition bolsters our ability to serve our Florida customers in new & different ways," stated Vincent Servantez, President of Cody Pools Florida.
A-Quality Pool Service has been serving Florida for over 20 years and their mission is to provide customers with the very best pool repair and maintenance services.
Their robust service offerings include:
- Residential Weekly Pool Maintenance
- Pool Equipment Installations & Repairs
- Green Pool Cleanups & Pool Startups
- Pool Stain Detection & Removal
- Pool Leak Detection & Repair
- Pool Acid Washing
- Commercial Pool Repair, Cleaning & Weekly Maintenance
- and more.
"This addition to Cody Pools Florida adds more resources, capabilities and, combined with our aligned common core values, will help us to provide even more value to our Florida customers for the life of their pool, patio & backyard. From A-Quality Service’s standpoint, previous owners Dennis and Charlene Kutzan are excited about the acquisition and believe that Cody Pools is a perfect complement to the business,” he adds.
Cody Pools has over 400 employees and 15 state-of-the-art design centers serving the San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Phoenix, and Orlando metropolitan areas between five (5) different brands: Cody Pools, California Pools & Landscape, Platinum Pools, American Pools & Spas & A-Quality Pool Service.
About Cody Pools, Inc.
Cody Pools has designed and built over 32,000 swimming pools since its inception in 1994. They have been recognized as the #1 Pool Builder in the Nation by Pool & Spa News for the past 12 years (2013-2024).
Their commitment to building residential and commercial pools above industry standards has earned them numerous awards and a solid reputation as a leader in the pool construction industry.
Cody Pools has over 400 employees and 15 state-of-the-art design centers serving the San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Phoenix, and Orlando metropolitan areas.
Learn more at https://florida.codypools.com, https://codypools.com & https://a-qualitypools.net.
Contact
Michell Randolph
(512) 948-0036
https://florida.codypools.com
