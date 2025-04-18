LOAR, PLLC Announces the 2025 SOAR Scholars: Honoring 20 Remarkable Women Overcoming Adversity and Leading with Purpose

The SOAR Scholarship Foundation awards $100,000 in support of first-generation college students and women overcoming significant life challenges. This year's class of scholars include students from Baylor, Baylor College of Medicine, Baylor Law School, LSU, McGovern Medical School/UT Health Science Center, SMU Law, Texas A&M, The University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston, UT Arlington, UTD, UT RGV, UT San Antonio, UT School of Dentistry at Houston, and UT Southwestern Medical School.