LOAR, PLLC Announces the 2025 SOAR Scholars: Honoring 20 Remarkable Women Overcoming Adversity and Leading with Purpose
The SOAR Scholarship Foundation awards $100,000 in support of first-generation college students and women overcoming significant life challenges. This year's class of scholars include students from Baylor, Baylor College of Medicine, Baylor Law School, LSU, McGovern Medical School/UT Health Science Center, SMU Law, Texas A&M, The University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston, UT Arlington, UTD, UT RGV, UT San Antonio, UT School of Dentistry at Houston, and UT Southwestern Medical School.
Austin, TX, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The SOAR Scholarship Foundation proudly announces the 2025 class of SOAR Scholars: 20 extraordinary women who exemplify resilience, leadership, and academic excellence. Collectively awarded $100,000 in scholarships, these recipients represent the next generation of changemakers — many of them the first in the family to pursue higher education or who have overcome extraordinary adversity on their paths.
Each SOAR Scholar will receive not only financial assistance, but also access to professional mentorship and leadership development opportunities throughout the year.
“These women inspire us,” said Amber Russell, co-founder of the SOAR Scholarship Foundation and founding attorney at LOAR, PLLC. “Their stories are powerful reminders of what’s possible when talent is met with opportunity and belief.”
This year’s SOAR Scholars plan to pursue careers in healthcare, law, medicine, engineering, education, public service, and more. The 2025 SOAR Scholars' class includes Amelia Mercado (Baylor College of Medicine), Taryn Dia (Baylor Law School), Aretha CC-Okeke (Baylor University), Audrey McCann (Baylor University), Zara Kamorudeen (Baylor University), Mariah Weston (Louisiana State University (LSU), Daphne Uribe (McGovern Medical School/UT Health Science Center), Grace Zuo (SMU Dedman School of Law), Elizabeth Tran (Texas A&M International University), Dhrumi Shah (Texas A&M University), Olivia Rhoades (Texas A&M University), Vivian Uribe (The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley), Tiffany Tran (UT Health School of Dentistry at Houston), Chloe Lynch (The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School), Zeljka Mijic (The University of Texas at Arlington), Addison McKenna Goncalo (The University of Texas at Austin), Isabella Herrera (The University of Texas at Austin), Kelly Araujo (The University of Texas at Dallas), Juana Leon (The University of Texas at San Antonio), and Israa Wadif (University of Houston).
Their determination, courage, and compassion embody the mission of SOAR: to support and uplift future women leaders who will leave a lasting impact on their communities and beyond. For example, SOAR Scholar Tiffany Tran is a third year Doctoral student at The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston. She is the current ASDA Advocacy Chair represented UTSD at Lobby Day in Washington, DC. Tiffany plans to pursue the distinction of Academy of General Dentistry Fellow as part of her effort to provide the highest quality of care for others. She hopes beyond her career to donate time and energy to giving away free dental hygiene packages, hosting presentations at local elementary schools, and partnering with nonprofit organizations in order to provide free oral healthcare for those who face financial insecurity. This is just one of the many inspiring stories of these future leaders.
The recipients will be celebrated at the LOAR Summer Celebration on June 7, 2025, at The Oasis in Austin, where community members, past recipients, and leaders from across Texas will gather to honor this new class.
About SOAR Scholarship Foundation
The SOAR Scholarship Foundation was co-founded by Amber Russell and Brent Jaye to support women who are first-generation college students or who have overcome significant obstacles. The program invests in their future through scholarships, mentorship, and connection to a growing, empowering network of SOAR alumnae.
About LOAR, PLLC
LOAR, PLLC is a woman-led personal injury law firm with offices located across Texas and in Washington. The firm supports the SOAR Scholarships Foundation to provide annual college scholarships to outstanding female students who are the future leaders of their schools, communities, and businesses.
