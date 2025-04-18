Local Middle School Students Win Big in Projekt NYC’s “Read & Write to Win” Contest Celebrating National Reading Month
Projekt NYC proudly announces the “Read & Write to Win” Book Review Contest winners, celebrating National Reading Month in March. Grand Prize Winner Ashlyn Objio (IS 141) won $250, a Week Junior subscription, and publication consideration, while Honorable Mention Giasemi Bournias (IS 227) earned a classroom subscription and publication opportunity. Thanks to Tip-Top Brain's sponsorship, Projekt NYC continues to inspire literacy in young readers.
Astoria, NY, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Projekt NYC is thrilled to announce the winners of its “Read & Write to Win” Book Review Contest, created to celebrate National Reading Month this past March. Open to students in grades 4 through 8 across Queen’s District 30, the contest invited young readers to select a book from a curated list and write a thoughtful two paragraph review for the chance to win a cash prize and gain publishing opportunities.
“We received over 130 submissions from enthusiastic and talented student readers in Queens and two reviews stood out for their depth, creativity, and insight,” noted Ted Psahos, Executive Director of Projekt NYC. “It was a perfect opportunity to encourage reading for middle grade students.”
Ashlyn Objio, an 8th grader at IS 141 The Steinway School, has been named the Grand Prize Winner for her review of The Creeping of Dogwood House by Eden Royce. On April 11, 2025, Ashlyn was presented with a $250 cash prize at her school, a one-year subscription to The Week Junior Magazine, and her review will be submitted for publishing consideration by the magazine.
Additionally, Giasemi Bournias, a 7th grader at IS 227 Louis Armstrong Middle School, was awarded Honorable Mention for her poignant and reflective review of Alone by Megan E. Freeman. In recognition of her work, a one-year classroom subscription to The Week Junior will be awarded to a teacher or classroom of her school’s choosing. Giasemi’s review will also be submitted to The Week Junior Kids Press for possible publication.
The contest was made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Tip-Top Brain, an award-winning Astoria-based learning center that empowers students through engaging academic programs and enrichment experiences. More information about Tip-Top Brain can be found at tiptopbrain.com.
“In a time when so many students are disconnected from reading and writing outside of screens, opportunities like this are more important than ever,” said Ourania Liandrakis, Director of Tip-Top Brain. “We’re proud to support a contest that brings literacy to the forefront and gives students a chance to reflect, express, and shine.”
“We received over 130 submissions from enthusiastic and talented student readers in Queens and two reviews stood out for their depth, creativity, and insight,” noted Ted Psahos, Executive Director of Projekt NYC. “It was a perfect opportunity to encourage reading for middle grade students.”
Ashlyn Objio, an 8th grader at IS 141 The Steinway School, has been named the Grand Prize Winner for her review of The Creeping of Dogwood House by Eden Royce. On April 11, 2025, Ashlyn was presented with a $250 cash prize at her school, a one-year subscription to The Week Junior Magazine, and her review will be submitted for publishing consideration by the magazine.
Additionally, Giasemi Bournias, a 7th grader at IS 227 Louis Armstrong Middle School, was awarded Honorable Mention for her poignant and reflective review of Alone by Megan E. Freeman. In recognition of her work, a one-year classroom subscription to The Week Junior will be awarded to a teacher or classroom of her school’s choosing. Giasemi’s review will also be submitted to The Week Junior Kids Press for possible publication.
The contest was made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Tip-Top Brain, an award-winning Astoria-based learning center that empowers students through engaging academic programs and enrichment experiences. More information about Tip-Top Brain can be found at tiptopbrain.com.
“In a time when so many students are disconnected from reading and writing outside of screens, opportunities like this are more important than ever,” said Ourania Liandrakis, Director of Tip-Top Brain. “We’re proud to support a contest that brings literacy to the forefront and gives students a chance to reflect, express, and shine.”
Contact
Projekt NYCContact
Ted Psahos
202-607-8113
projektnyc.org
Ted Psahos
202-607-8113
projektnyc.org
Categories