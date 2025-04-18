Local Middle School Students Win Big in Projekt NYC’s “Read & Write to Win” Contest Celebrating National Reading Month

Projekt NYC proudly announces the “Read & Write to Win” Book Review Contest winners, celebrating National Reading Month in March. Grand Prize Winner Ashlyn Objio (IS 141) won $250, a Week Junior subscription, and publication consideration, while Honorable Mention Giasemi Bournias (IS 227) earned a classroom subscription and publication opportunity. Thanks to Tip-Top Brain's sponsorship, Projekt NYC continues to inspire literacy in young readers.