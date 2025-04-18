CanCan Launches CANDY: A Data Service to Help Content Creators Monetize
New York, NY, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CanCan, a New York-based data service provider, today announced the launch of CANDY (CanCan Data Yarn), a new service designed to help content creators and marketers unlock commercial value through intelligent, content-centric data.
CANDY analyzes content — such as TV episodes or celebrity appearances — and generates monetization-ready data packs. These packs profile a content subject and identify merchandise objects that are either directly featured or contextually relevant, supporting affiliate marketing opportunities across multiple channels.
“We are in a new age of content, but the commercial value of what everyone is talking about is still largely untapped,” said Robin Zhou, founder of CanCan. “CANDY is simple and straightforward. Think of it as a tool that adds a ‘learn more’ feature to media content.”
Each CANDY pack includes data on related merchandise, calculated using multiple layers of relevance — including visual similarity, functional compatibility, and, when applicable, cultural and contextual notes. The goal: to bridge the gap between storytelling and product discovery.
“The intent is clear,” Zhou continued. “We want to empower the creative community to monetize their work, while also enabling small businesses to connect with the right audiences.”
CANDY data is distributed via direct download and API integration. The service provides minimal, text-only data and does not act as a middleman or platform. Sales and affiliate activities take place directly between content creators and merchandise sellers.
“We are a data service, not a platform. Our role ends at the data,” Zhou emphasized.
CanCan currently covers data related to NBA players and TV series targeting female audiences, with plans to expand coverage in the coming months.
For more information, visit cancancan.cc.
About CanCan
Created, owned and managed by New York-based Internet start-up, Being & Time, LLC, CanCan is a mezzanine-level data project for multimedia content objects, serving CANDYs that provide element-level cognition-oriented information of the underlying assets. CanCan is part of an initiative to further liberate resources (and consumers) at the object level.
To learn more about the ecosystem, please visit https://beingandtime.com.
