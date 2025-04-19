The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel Rebrands, Marking a New Chapter in Hospitality
Atlanta, GA, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Formerly operating as the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta North Druid Hills, the newly reimagined Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel, located at 2061 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, has officially rebranded under new ownership and will be managed by AD1.
Nestled in the vibrant North Druid Hills neighborhood, just minutes from Emory University, Lenox Square, and downtown Atlanta, the hotel is set to offer a refreshed experience for travelers seeking stylish accommodations with local flair.
This transformation reflects AD1’s continued mission to elevate the guest journey by embracing forward-thinking hospitality concepts in key urban markets.
“We’re excited to usher in a new era as Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel,” said Eric Rossena, General Manager of the property. “Shedding the DoubleTree flag has allowed us to reintroduce this hotel with a strong independent identity, enhanced flexibility, and a renewed focus on personalized service. Guests can expect modern comforts, updated common areas, and curated experiences that speak to Atlanta’s dynamic spirit.”
The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel will retain many of its well-loved features, including spacious guest rooms, a fitness center, flexible meeting space, and ample parking—while also introducing new touches like elevated local partnerships, refreshed F&B offerings, and a renewed focus on community engagement. Upcoming renovations will further define the hotel’s independent identity, blending comfort with character in every detail.
The rebranding officially launched on March 1, 2025, with upcoming guest promotions and local events planned to celebrate this exciting milestone.
For more information or to book your stay, please visit www.brookhavenatlantahotel.com.
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1hospitality.com
