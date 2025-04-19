Storage Solutions Appleway Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Spokane Valley
Spokane Valley, WA, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Storage Solutions invites the Spokane Valley community to celebrate the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art facility, Storage Solutions Appleway. The celebration will take place on Thursday, May 1, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the facility, located at 19311 E Appleway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99016. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 3:00 PM.
Attendees will enjoy an afternoon filled with lively events, complimentary food and drinks provided by Mangia Catering and Liberty Sips, and opportunities to win prizes in a raffle drawing. Exclusive grand opening discounts on storage units will also be available.
Guests are invited to take guided tours of the new facility to explore the wide range of storage options designed to meet diverse needs. Storage Solutions Appleway offers 70,395 total square feet of rentable space, including 507 units. Options feature indoor, climate-controlled units in various sizes for temperature-sensitive items, easily accessible drive-up units, and specialized RV storage units (up to 15x50) equipped with 50-amp power outlets and automatic doors.
“We are excited to officially celebrate the opening of Storage Solutions Appleway and welcome the Spokane Valley community to experience our newest facility," said Jake Harrison, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see firsthand the modern amenities, robust security features, and variety of storage solutions we offer, all while enjoying some great food and fun."
Storage Solutions Appleway is the eighth facility in the Storage Solutions portfolio serving the Spokane area. The facility prioritizes security with digital video surveillance, personalized gated access, and a well-lit environment. Customers benefit from flexible access hours and convenient online rental and payment options.
The facility is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group.
About Storage Solutions:
Storage Solutions provides top-tier storage services throughout the Spokane area. More information can be found at MyStorageSolutions.com.
About West Coast Self-Storage Group:
Based in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage Group manages a portfolio of 140 locations across the Western United States. Learn more at WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
