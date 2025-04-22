Industry-Leading in the Educational Security Market: Thirtyseven4 Security Releases Latest Levels of Protection in 8.3 Version
Medina, OH, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cybersecurity leader Thirtyseven4, LLC announces the latest release in their line of industry-leading cyber-security products: Thirtyseven4 Security 8.3. As a pioneer in the educational security industry, Thirtyseven4 utilizes their AI-powered SeraphFire technology to fully integrate advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection & Response (XDR) capabilities across the latest Thirtyseven4 8.3 Security platform.
Thirtyseven4 EDR Security 8.3 has been acutely developed to provide industry-leading cyber security with a focus on proactive protection, heightened detection components, and real time visibility capabilities for customers.
Providing tomorrow’s security-advancements today, Thirtyseven4 EDR Security 8.3 redefines cyber security by providing multi-layer protection with multi-tiered support services.
With an ever evolving and increasing threat landscape, Thirtyseven4 EDR Security surpasses the scope of traditional malware scanning by integrating Live Endpoint Threat Hunting, real-time Indicator of Compromise (IOC) Blocking, and automated Rapid Query to Endpoints for real-time information gathering and searching. Thirtyseven4 EDR Security 8.3 empowers organizations to proactively defend against sophisticated cyberattacks.
“The days of trying to skim-by with free or pre-installed traditional antivirus solutions are well behind us…or they better be,” cautions Steven Sundermeier, Owner of Thirtyseven4. “We have designed Thirtyseven4 EDR Security 8.3 with features that define the latest developments in cyber security intelligence. Thirtyseven4 is committed to a pursuit of excellence in (both) security features and customer service applications, and Thirtyseven4 EDR Security 8.3 transforms the cybersecurity market by connecting tomorrow’s technology at costs that Districts can afford today. “The release of Thirtyseven4 EDR Security 8.3 brings a superior, unified, and cost-effective XDR solution to the crowded, over-priced educational security platform,” concluded Sundermeier.
Thirtyseven4’s EDR Security 8.3 is best-of-breed for its broad scope of new, next-gen AI protection and features, which include:
Endpoint Detection and Response
Live Endpoint Threat Hunting
Zero-Trust Application Control Safelist
Real-time Indicator of Compromise Blocking
Automated IOC Searching
Google and YouTube Access Control
File Sandboxing
BitLocker Encryption Management
About Thirtyseven4:
Thirtyseven4 EDR Security is dedicated to serving customers with a full palette of EDR security solutions including User Behavior Analysis, Live Endpoint Threat Hunting, Threat Prevention Intelligence (AI) Technology and Immediate Threat Response. Born out of a desire to better connect advanced-capability security solutions with premium customer support and service, Thirtyseven4 seeks to protect schools, universities, businesses, governmental agencies and home-users with top-tier real-time cyber-security detection and prevention through top-tier and multi-layered security products and services. Thirtyseven4 EDR Security and other Thirtyseven4 products and services are available online at: www.thirtyseven4.com.
Contact
Thirtyseven4, LLCContact
Steven Sundermeier
877-374-7581
www.thirtyseven4.com
