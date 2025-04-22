Morton Grove Presenting a Spring Market Faire on May 10, 2025
Over 70 vendors will be on site to share their goods, services and community information with attendees at this twice yearly free event for all to enjoy.
Morton Grove, IL, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce presents the Spring Market Faire on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Prairie View Center (6834 Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053) from 9 am to 2 pm in the Main Floor Gym is free to the public featuring over 70 tables of vendors with goods and services for the community.
There will be refreshments to purchase and plenty of free parking. Raffles with great prizes supplied by vendors which is free to enter and lots of free parking along with coupons for the first 100 attendees (over 18 and one per family) to purchase items from vendors and a free photo booth for families to share a memory.
Save the date and attend to see vendors sharing their variety of Specialty Foods, Giftware, Home Decor Items, Jewelry, Crafts, Art and more.
For more information, contact the Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce at 847-965-0330 or email Director@mgcci.org.
