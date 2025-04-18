Equestrian Estate with Barn and Arena in Eagle, Idaho Presented by City of Trees Real Estate
Eagle, ID, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A rural residential property designed for equestrian and recreational use is now available in one of the Treasure Valley’s most sought-after areas. City of Trees Real Estate, a real estate team with over $2 billion in total sales, has announced the listing of 1755 S Artesian Rd, Eagle, ID 83616, a site offering a rare combination of updated residential living and fully developed equestrian infrastructure with mountain views and easy access to public outdoor amenities.
The property includes a 1,648-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom home that has been remodeled in a modern farmhouse style. Interior improvements include engineered hardwood flooring throughout, updated fixtures and finishes, and a layout that balances open gathering spaces with private living quarters. Large windows allow natural light and frame unobstructed views of Bogus Basin to the north.
The property is designed to support small-scale equestrian operations or recreational animal care. Existing infrastructure includes a six-stall horse barn, a fully enclosed tack shed, multiple fenced pastures, and a lighted outdoor riding arena, providing flexibility for training, boarding, or private use. These elements offer potential buyers a turn-key setup for equine activities.
Additional improvements on-site include a standalone shop with full electrical service and a wood-burning stove, suitable for year-round use. The property also features dedicated RV and trailer parking, as well as covered space for boat or trailer storage. A private pond on the property adds to the setting and contributes to the overall character of the land, which combines utility with aesthetic value.
“This property provides the kind of flexibility that’s hard to find in today’s market,” said Rebekah McKernan, the listing agent with City of Trees Real Estate. “It’s equipped for horse care and outdoor recreation, but it’s also just a few minutes from Eagle Island State Park and the city center. It meets the needs of buyers who want both space and convenience.”
The location offers direct access to Eagle Island State Park, known for its network of trails, equestrian areas, river access, and multi-use recreation. Though rural in character, the property is within close proximity to downtown Eagle’s services, schools, and retail amenities, making it a practical choice for those seeking both land and livability.
About City of Trees Real Estate
City of Trees Real Estate is a leading real estate team serving the Treasure Valley area, with over $2 billion in total sales. Dedicated to excellence, market expertise, and client-focused service, the firm specializes in luxury homes, residential properties, and strategic investments throughout Boise, Eagle, Meridian, and beyond.
City of Trees Real Estate is brokered through Keller Williams Realty Boise.
Contact
Rebekah McKernan
208-353-5811
cityoftreesrealestate.com
