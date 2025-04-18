Equestrian Estate with Barn and Arena in Eagle, Idaho Presented by City of Trees Real Estate

City of Trees Real Estate presents a versatile equestrian property in Eagle, ID. This 4-bed, 2-bath modern farmhouse features a 6-stall barn, lighted riding arena, pastures, shop with power and heat, RV/trailer parking, and a private pond. Enjoy Bogus Basin views and proximity to Eagle Island Park. A rare opportunity for horse lovers seeking space, functionality, and scenic surroundings.