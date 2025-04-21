Parvus Announces Achievement of First Milestone from its Collaboration Agreement with AbbVie to Develop IBD Therapies Based on the Parvus Nanomedicine Platform Technology
IND-enabling nonclinical and manufacturing activities executed by Parvus met prospective criteria resulting in the first milestone payment from AbbVie.
South San Francisco, CA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Parvus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, announced today that development of PVT401, a novel pMHC nanomedicine (Navacim™) drug candidate, met rigorous prospective nonclinical pharmacology and manufacturing criteria. PVT401 is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) as a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Based on this achievement, AbbVie has endorsed the commencement of the next set of IND enabling activities and issued a milestone payment to Parvus.
Navacims induce in vivo generation of antigen-specific regulatory T cells with the potential to halt and cure autoimmune disease by restoring organ-specific immune tolerance without compromising normal immunity. PVT401 in development for IBD, is the second drug candidate from a pipeline of drug candidates based on the Parvus pMHC nanomedicine (Navacim™) platform technology.
“The collaboration agreement with AbbVie includes robust development plans with rigorous success criteria. To date, Parvus has executed development to meet all prospective success criteria at or ahead of schedule,” said Peter Strumph CEO of Parvus. “As PVT401 progresses towards to the clinic, we look forward to continued collaboration with our AbbVie partners.”
Under the terms of the 2024 Parvus/AbbVie license collaboration and option agreement, AbbVie receives an exclusive worldwide option to develop and commercialize Navacim therapies for IBD. Parvus received an upfront payment, including an equity component, and is eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales of products.
About Parvus
Parvus is a clinical-stage company. Our mission is to cure autoimmune disease. We are developing proprietary peptide-major histocompatibility complex (pMHC) nanomedicine (Navacim) drug candidates designed to induce in vivo generation of antigen-specific Treg cells with the potential to halt and cure autoimmune disease. Our lead pMHC nanomedicine drug candidate, PVT201, is being developed for liver autoimmune disease and is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Australia. Our second pMHC nanomedicine drug candidate, PVT401, is being developed for inflammatory bowel disease by Parvus in partnership with AbbVie. Other pMHC nanomedicine drug candidates are in development for type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, organ transplant rejection, and celiac disease.
For more information, please visit www.parvustx.com.
Contact
Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.Contact
Jord Cowan
1-403-708-3401
www.parvustx.com
