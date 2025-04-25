Author Matthew Hurley’s New Book, “Moosey Brick: A Novel of Maine, Moose, and Man,” is a Story Set in the Maine Woods, Full of Maine Personalities

Recent release “Moosey Brick: A Novel of Maine, Moose, and Man” from Page Publishing author Matthew Hurley introduces Mick Finnegan, who finds the perfect job in his favorite part of the world, surrounded by forest, lakes, and wildlife.