Author Matthew Hurley’s New Book, “Moosey Brick: A Novel of Maine, Moose, and Man,” is a Story Set in the Maine Woods, Full of Maine Personalities
Recent release “Moosey Brick: A Novel of Maine, Moose, and Man” from Page Publishing author Matthew Hurley introduces Mick Finnegan, who finds the perfect job in his favorite part of the world, surrounded by forest, lakes, and wildlife.
East Boothbay, ME, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Hurley has completed his/her new book, “Moosey Brick: A Novel of Maine, Moose, and Man”: a gripping novel that follows Mick Finnegan as he quickly learns some of the unpublished history of Poland Springs and its earliest inhabitants. As he meets a memorable cast of characters and even a secretive Moose, he begins to question his decisions, actions, and who he can trust.
The story begins with, “I just finished my fourth interview with Lieutenant Donovan at the State Police Academy in Vassalboro. I heard this song on WJBQ on the way up here this morning. Now it’s the first thing I hear on WBLM as I get back into my truck for the drive back to camp in Acton. I’m twenty minutes north of Augusta, and I wish I was an hour south of Portland. I wish I had a beer, but that was another thing I was told to stay away from until this mess is all cleared up. Abstaining will supposedly help my memory. The psychologist from the University of Maine told me to write everything down as soon as I remember it—pull over if I have to and put it in the notebook he gave me. Doctor Cory Clark, he might be the only one who believes that I can’t remember everything that happened. It’s beginning to come back, though, especially at night when it’s quiet and when I am able to sleep. I’m not scared, even when I’m alone at the camp. I doubt anything could happen that would be more disturbing than the stuff that’s already gone down.”
Published by Page Publishing, Hurley’s immersive tale takes readers to Poland Springs, a historical footnote, a washed-up relic community from days gone by. But to a few out-of-staters, it’s a forgotten gold mine, ripe for redevelopment and ready for rebirth.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Moosey Brick: A Novel of Maine, Moose, and Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
