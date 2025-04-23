Curry Brockman’s Newly Released “The Superficial Play Book Presents The Psychological Unnatural State Of Gravity (PUG)” is an Insightful Guide to Self-Awareness
“The Superficial Play Book Presents The Psychological Unnatural State Of Gravity (PUG): Welcome to a Guide for Productive Healing Characteristics of a Therapeutic Diagnosis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curry Brockman is a thought-provoking exploration into self-awareness and healing, offering readers methods for personal growth and overcoming life’s challenges.
Greenville, SC, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Superficial Play Book Presents The Psychological Unnatural State Of Gravity (PUG): Welcome to a Guide for Productive Healing Characteristics of a Therapeutic Diagnosis”, a unique and introspective approach to healing and self-awareness, is the creation of published author, Curry Brockman.
Brockman shares, “PUG will educate you through its characteristics of a therapeutic diagnosis of psychological unnatural state of gravity. We’re going to educate you with the many techniques that PUG incorporates as a means of allowing ourselves to become more consciously aware of the many dos and don’ts within this world that we live in.
“Our methods speak for themselves while aiming at solving many of the myths created by the doubters in the ability to heal oneself. The vast majority of healing comes from being able to help aid someone who’s inevitably faced with what we have ultimately been faced with ourselves—all those who encounter the same degrees of difficulty in overcoming obstacles that they try to avoid daily.
“PUG is a remedy, and the cure lies within each and every one of us! When people try to find a cure for something, there is no set agenda with life-threatening illnesses, ailments, or diseases.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curry Brockman’s new book is a compelling addition to self-help literature, offering insights into the journey of self-healing and the strength found within oneself to face life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “The Superficial Play Book Presents The Psychological Unnatural State Of Gravity (PUG): Welcome to a Guide for Productive Healing Characteristics of a Therapeutic Diagnosis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Superficial Play Book Presents The Psychological Unnatural State Of Gravity (PUG): Welcome to a Guide for Productive Healing Characteristics of a Therapeutic Diagnosis,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brockman shares, “PUG will educate you through its characteristics of a therapeutic diagnosis of psychological unnatural state of gravity. We’re going to educate you with the many techniques that PUG incorporates as a means of allowing ourselves to become more consciously aware of the many dos and don’ts within this world that we live in.
“Our methods speak for themselves while aiming at solving many of the myths created by the doubters in the ability to heal oneself. The vast majority of healing comes from being able to help aid someone who’s inevitably faced with what we have ultimately been faced with ourselves—all those who encounter the same degrees of difficulty in overcoming obstacles that they try to avoid daily.
“PUG is a remedy, and the cure lies within each and every one of us! When people try to find a cure for something, there is no set agenda with life-threatening illnesses, ailments, or diseases.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curry Brockman’s new book is a compelling addition to self-help literature, offering insights into the journey of self-healing and the strength found within oneself to face life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “The Superficial Play Book Presents The Psychological Unnatural State Of Gravity (PUG): Welcome to a Guide for Productive Healing Characteristics of a Therapeutic Diagnosis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Superficial Play Book Presents The Psychological Unnatural State Of Gravity (PUG): Welcome to a Guide for Productive Healing Characteristics of a Therapeutic Diagnosis,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories