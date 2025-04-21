MPAI Publishes the MPAI-MMM API as Part of MPAI MMM – Technologies (MMM-TEC)
MPAI has concluded its 55th General Assembly (MPAI-55) with the final release of the Connected Autonomous Vehicle and the MPAI-MMM standards.
Geneva, Switzerland, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 55th General Assembly (MPAI-55) with the final release of the Connected Autonomous Vehicle and the MPA-MMM standards.
The MPAI-MMM – Technologies (MMM-TEC) V2.0 standard specifies:
1. The Functional Requirements of the Processes operating in M-Instance.
2. The Items, i.e., the Data Types and their Qualifiers recognised in an M-Instance.
3. The Process Actions that a Process can perform on Items.
4. The Protocols enabling a Process to communicate with another Process.
5. The MPAI-MMM Profiles.
6. The MPAI-MMM API.
Availability of APIs enable the rapid development of M-Instances and clients that interoperate with M-Instances conforming with the MMM-TEC V2.0 standard.
An online presentation of the MMM-TEC V2.0 standard will be presented on 9 May at 15 UTC. Register at https://tinyurl.com/5a2d4ucv.
The Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV) – Technologies (CAV-TEC) V1.0 standard specifies the Reference Model partitioning a CAV into subsystems and components. The standard Reference Model promotes CAV componentisation by enabling:
1. Researchers to optimise component technologies.
2. Component manufacturers to bring their standard-conforming components to an open market.
3. Car manufacturers to access a global market of interchangeable components.
4. Regulators to oversee conformance testing of components following standard procedures.
5. Users to rely on Connected Autonomous Vehicles whose operation they can explain.
An online presentation of the CAV-TEC V1.0 standard will be presented on 8 May at 15 UTC. Register at https://tinyurl.com/372739sa.
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application areas.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
7. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
8. Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-gme/): working on version 2.0 of the Specification.
9. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
10. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
11. MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
12. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
13. Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/): finalising V1.2 and developing reference software, conformance testing and new areas for digital humans.
14. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
15. AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/): to specify which features an AI Module supports.
16. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
17. Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/): extending he standard to data types used by other MPAI standards.
18. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/ ): preparation for the development of the standard.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards).
- Blueskay (https://bsky.app/profile/mpaicommunity.bsky.social)
