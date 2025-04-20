Meet Local Artist and Artworks Member Stacy Schilling at the White Squirrel Arts Fest on Saturday, April 26
Bowling Green, KY, April 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local artist and Artworks, Inc. member Stacy Schilling will be showcasing her work for the first time at the White Squirrel Arts Fest, taking place on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at White Squirrel Brewery in Bowling Green, KY.
A passionate artist since childhood, Stacy specializes in drawing, painting, mixed media, and photography. Her work spans a wide range of mediums—including pencil, colored pencil, ink, oil, and watercolor—and her subject matter includes everything from everyday objects and landscapes to animals and portraits. One of her signature techniques is recreating artwork from photos, transforming them into expressive drawings or paintings.
Stacy’s favorite medium is ink, using Sakura Pigma Micron pens to create detailed line work through hatching, cross-hatching, and varied line value. Her ink drawings are known for their quirky style and imaginative visual language.
She has been commissioned by clients across the country to create custom artwork based on personal photographs. Her work has been exhibited in numerous solo and group shows in Northern Kentucky, Los Angeles, Bowling Green, and Madison, TN. Currently, her pieces are on display and available for purchase at Just Love Coffee and Candle Makers on the Square in Bowling Green, and at The Painted Tree in Madison, TN.
During the festival, Stacy will offer original paintings, drawings, and framed prints for sale, with purchases available via CashApp, Venmo, or PayPal.
Event Highlights:
Art and literary vendor booths
Live musical performances
Theatrical reading
Food, fun, and more!
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 6, 2025
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CST
Location: White Squirrel Brewery, 456 Rodeo Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Hosted by: White Squirrel Brewery
About Stacy Schilling:
Stacy Schilling is a creative visionary whose work blends fine art and professional design. With a background in graphic design, she has contributed her skills to brands such as Belkin, Disney, Fifth Third Bancorp, Mercedes, Porsche, NBCUniversal, and UCLA. Her artwork has earned accolades in art and design competitions, and she has appeared on television to discuss her work.
In 2023, Stacy published two educational eBooks for creatives, available on Amazon:
How To Create A Project Using InDesign: A Beginner’s Guide to Graphic Production for Artists, Designers, and Illustrators
How To Write A Proposal and Contract: Signed, Dated, and Now a Legal Document for Artists, Designers, and Illustrators
310-571-8318
www.stacyschilling.com
