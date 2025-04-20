Meet Local Artist and Artworks Member Stacy Schilling at the White Squirrel Arts Fest on Saturday, April 26

Local artist and Artworks, Inc. member Stacy Schilling will be showcasing her work for the first time at the White Squirrel Arts Fest, taking place on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at White Squirrel Brewery in Bowling Green, KY.