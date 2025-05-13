First Plastic Surgeon in Tennessee to Offer Acclaro's UltraClear Laser
BEYOND Collective of Nashville, Tennessee is pleased to announce Dr. Olivia MaDan will be the first plastic surgeon in Tennessee to offer Acclaro's UltraClear Laser.
Nashville, TN, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BEYOND Collective of Nashville, Tennessee, is excited to announce Dr. Olivia MaDan will be the first plastic surgeon in Tennessee to offer Acclaro’s UltraClear Laser. This skin rejuvenation tool is powered by cold fiber laser technology that helps reverse the signs of aging with precision, speed, and efficiency.
By creating microscopic channels in the skin, the UltraClear Laser stimulates collagen production, addressing age-associated symptoms like scars, stretch marks, texture changes, tired eyes, sagging skin, and fine lines. This procedure offers visible skin tightening in a targeted area, including the neck, chest, arms, knees, eyes, and mouth.
To celebrate this new service, BEYOND Collective will host the UltraClear Reveal, an exclusive event on May 8, 2025, that includes a reception with champagne and light bites, an expert talk from Dr. MaDan, a live UltraClear demonstration, skin assessments, package recommendations, gifts, and exclusive treatment pricing. Attendees will have the chance to receive a VIP-only incentive: the first 10 bookings will receive a custom post-laser recovery kit + an extra treatment add-on.
“I am most excited about the laser coring technology and its applications for the body!” says Dr. MaDan.
About BEYOND Collective
BEYOND Collective, located in Nashville, Tennessee, has a mission to provide each of their clients with the information needed to make the best decision for their aesthetic treatments. They strive to deliver outstanding patient care for a stress-free experience and optimal results that exceed expectations.
Dr. MaDan continually hones her surgical techniques and advances her education to ensure her patients receive the best care possible. BEYOND Collective’s all-female team works alongside Dr. MaDan to help patients revitalize their appearance, offering a natural-looking boost that will elevate poise and self-assurance.
For more information about Dr. Olivia MaDan and BEYOND Collective, visit our website: https://www.yournashvilleplasticsurgeon.com/
Media Contact:
BEYOND Collective – Dr. Olivia MaDan
1914 Charlotte Ave. #101, Nashville, TN 37203
Website: www.yournashvilleplasticsurgeon.com
Onspire Health Marketing:
www.onspirehealthmarketing.com
Categories