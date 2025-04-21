Huggins Homes Just Listed: Elegantly Remodeled Pool Home Now in Simi Valley, CA
Simi Valley, CA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Huggins Homes, a leading real estate agency in Ventura County, is excited to introduce 748 Azure Hills Drive in Simi Valley, a fully remodeled 4-bedroom pool home in the heart of Simi Valley available for purchase. This unique listing promises a blend of luxury, convenience, and family-friendly amenities such as a heated pool and being within walking distance of several hiking trails, tennis, and basketball courts.
Situated in Simi Valley's Oakridge Estates Neighborhood, a highly sought-after area known for its great homes and community amenities.
Design: This two-story pool home has been fully remodeled by locally renowned designers in the modern style.
Amenities: Featuring a state-of-the-art entertainer's kitchen, open floor plan, large-format designer tiles in the Master shower, and one bedroom and a full bath downstairs.
Ryan Huggins, a leading agent in Ventura County, mentioned, "This property represents the perfect blend of modern design, family-friendly features, and proximity to activities. We are thrilled to showcase it to potential buyers looking for their dream home in Simi Valley."
About Huggins Homes
Established in 1998, Huggins Homes has been dedicated to serving the Ventura and Los Angeles County areas with unparalleled real estate expertise. With a strong commitment to integrity, personalized service, and being involved in the highest levels of the real estate industry, the agency has successfully represented countless clients in their home buying and selling journeys.
Contacts
For property inquiries, high-resolution photos, or to arrange a viewing, please contact:
Name: Ryan Huggins
Title: Broker
Phone: 805.905.4000
Email: Ryan@HugginsHomes.com
Website: HugginsHomes.com
Situated in Simi Valley's Oakridge Estates Neighborhood, a highly sought-after area known for its great homes and community amenities.
Design: This two-story pool home has been fully remodeled by locally renowned designers in the modern style.
Amenities: Featuring a state-of-the-art entertainer's kitchen, open floor plan, large-format designer tiles in the Master shower, and one bedroom and a full bath downstairs.
Ryan Huggins, a leading agent in Ventura County, mentioned, "This property represents the perfect blend of modern design, family-friendly features, and proximity to activities. We are thrilled to showcase it to potential buyers looking for their dream home in Simi Valley."
About Huggins Homes
Established in 1998, Huggins Homes has been dedicated to serving the Ventura and Los Angeles County areas with unparalleled real estate expertise. With a strong commitment to integrity, personalized service, and being involved in the highest levels of the real estate industry, the agency has successfully represented countless clients in their home buying and selling journeys.
Contacts
For property inquiries, high-resolution photos, or to arrange a viewing, please contact:
Name: Ryan Huggins
Title: Broker
Phone: 805.905.4000
Email: Ryan@HugginsHomes.com
Website: HugginsHomes.com
Contact
Huggins HomesContact
Ryan Huggins
805.905.4000
https://HugginsHomes.com
Ryan Huggins
805.905.4000
https://HugginsHomes.com
Categories