Mahsa Festival: Honoring the Voice of Freedom and Unveiling the "Mahsa Jina Amini, Angel of Liberty" Bronze Bust by Paula Slater Sculpture
The Institute of Voices of Liberty Presents a Historic Cultural Event Through Art and Culture.
Orange, CA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The mission of the Mahsa Festival is to reflect the voice of freedom-seeking Iranians to the world through culture and art. This festival has been organized with the initiative and support of the Institute Voices of Liberty.
The Institute Voices of Liberty represents the voice of Iranian freedom fighters who are battling the oppression and tyranny of the Islamic Republic. They reject the entirety of this brutal regime and view Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty as the rightful demands of the people. In alignment with this unified voice - and as part of its mission to raise awareness, support resistance, and promote enlightenment - the Institute Voices of Liberty has launched the first Mahsa playwriting and screenwriting competition.
One of the centerpiece symbols of the festival is the Mahsa Jina Amini Bronze Bust, created by renowned American Sculptor Paula Slater, who also sculpted the historic two bronze portrait busts of Neda Agha-Soltan and Sohrab Aarabi during the Green Movement. The Mahsa bust stands as a permanent reminder of the struggle and spirit of Iranian women and men who continue to fight for justice. Even though Paula Slater Sculpture has created dozens of large public Monuments and prestigious bronze portraits, Slater says, none are more dear to her heart than the four portrait busts she sculpted to support the Iranian cause for freedom. Paula looks forward to donating these important bronze portraits to a fine art Museum in Tehran when Iran is free.
In addition, the Angel of Liberty tribute will be unveiled, honoring the many martyrs of the Iranian freedom movement - young lives lost but never forgotten. This symbolic installation recognizes the sacrifices made in the pursuit of a secular, democratic and free Iran.
