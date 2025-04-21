Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates a Decade in the Craft Beer Industry
Seattle, WA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating 10 years in the beer industry. The brewery will kick- off their anniversary celebrations on Saturday, May 3 with red envelope giveaways and four exciting new beer releases.
“We’re so excited to be celebrating our 10th Anniversary next month! The craft beer community has been so supportive of us from the early days, through a pandemic, and now as we prepare for another decade of sharing our culturally inspired beers!” says Co-Founder Raymond Kwan.
This year’s celebratory lineup includes a 10° Pilsner, a Calamansi Lime Sour, an Anniversary West Coast IPA, and a Fonio Grisette brewed with an ancient West African grain. Barry Chan, Head Brewer and Co-Founder, shares, “Fonio is an ingredient I’d been hearing about more and more in recent years, especially from respected brewers like Garrett Oliver of Brooklyn Brewery and Vinnie Cilurzo of Russian River, who’ve both incorporated it into their beers.” His curiosity turned to inspiration after tasting Russian River’s Fonio Belgian Blonde at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival. “I was immediately intrigued,” he says. “I knew I wanted to experiment with it in our brewhouse. Fonio isn’t just promising for brewing - it’s also highly nutritious and grows well in arid climates without irrigation, making it a compelling climate-resilient crop. And as a bonus, it’s way more delicious than I expected!”
Festivities begin at noon, with Lucky Envelope continuing its tradition of handing out red envelopes filled with coupons for discounts on beer and branded merchandise - available while supplies last. The celebration continues into the evening with Original Philly’s food truck serving up delicious eats from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.
Lucky Envelope invites friends, fans, and beer lovers to raise a pint, share a memory, and help toast to the next decade of culturally inspired beer.
About Lucky Envelope Brewing: Lucky Envelope takes its name from the Chinese tradition – tied closely with New Year celebrations – of elders bestowing often red‐and‐gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope’s brewing philosophy is centered on Culturally Inspired Beer whose recipes draw from modern and historic styles, techniques, and ingredients.
Located in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Lucky Envelope Brewing has garnered accolades since its May 2015 opening, including several medals at the Washington Beer Awards and at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) competition.
Contact
Lucky Envelope BrewingContact
Raymond Kwan
206-659-4075
www.luckyenvelopebrewing.com
