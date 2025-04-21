Artistic Pools in Cinnaminson, NJ Powers into 2025 with Full Inventory and Advanced Logistics as Leading San Juan Pools Supercenter in the Northeast
Artistic Pools in Cinnaminson, NJ enters 2025 fully stocked and ready, showcasing top-tier logistics, storage, and installation as a leading San Juan Pools dealer. With in-house delivery, engineered storage, and pre-built installation readiness, the Supercenter sets a national standard. Backed by San Juan’s expanded U.S. manufacturing, Artistic Pools is poised for a strong year ahead.
Cinnaminson, NJ, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As San Juan Pools launches into the 2025 season with increased manufacturing output from its new Wolcott, Indiana facility, dealers across the country are ramping up operations to meet growing demand. One standout example is Artistic Pools in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, where years of investment in logistics, storage, and installation readiness have created a model of operational excellence — and a fully stocked Supercenter ready for a strong year ahead.
Artistic Pools began working with San Juan Pools in April 2003 with a single fiberglass shell and a vision. Over the past two decades, the company has grown steadily, transforming an empty grass lot into one of the most organized and efficient fiberglass pool distribution yards in the country. Their success has been driven by attention to detail, logistical control, and a commitment to delivering every San Juan Pool in pristine condition.
“Back in 2003, we didn’t have a crane, a building, or even customers — just one pool and a mission,” said Mark Peditto, President of Artistic Pools. “Now, with full inventory and the strength of San Juan’s domestic manufacturing behind us, we’re entering 2025 with more confidence and capability than ever.”
Highlights of the Artistic Pools Supercenter Operation:
• Pre-Built Installation Readiness: Every pool is staged, cut, and outfitted prior to delivery. Skimmers, drains, lights, and optional therapy jets are installed in a controlled environment, allowing for proper silicone curing and eliminating rushed job site work.
• Right-Side-Up Delivery: Unlike traditional methods that deliver fiberglass pools upside down, Artistic Pools loads and transports pools in the upright position. This prevents risky flipping at the job site and allows for faster, smoother installations.
• Engineered Storage and Cleanliness: All San Juan shells are stored upside down on road-base and weed-fabric surfaces, protected from sun exposure, water intrusion, and debris. This method ensures that each pool arrives to the customer clean, damage-free, and ready for immediate installation.
• Custom Handling Equipment: A proprietary aluminum spreader beam system is used to protect the coping and prevent structural stress when lifting and transporting pools. This added layer of care protects the long-term integrity of each unit.
• In-House Logistics: With its own trucks, trailers, and crane equipment, Artistic Pools controls every aspect of delivery. This reduces delays, eliminates third-party handling, and allows the company to stick to tighter installation schedules.
This year’s strong start follows the 2025 San Juan Open House and Training Event held earlier this month at the new Wolcott, Indiana plant. Dealers from across the country gathered for hands-on training and factory tours, reaffirming San Juan’s commitment to its dealer network and showcasing the next generation of American-made fiberglass pools.
San Juan Pools’ continued expansion — now with three manufacturing plants across the U.S. — is fueling more consistent inventory and faster lead times for dealers. The dealer network itself continues to grow, with more partners across the country adopting San Juan’s quality-first approach and taking advantage of streamlined support, training, and logistics.
For more information about San Juan Pools or to become a dealer, visit sanjuanpools.com or contact Keith Van Tilburg at (800) 535-SWIM or Press@SanJuanPools.com. For more about Artistic Pools, visit https://artisticpoolscorp.com
Media Contact:
Tom Rounds
PR Contact, San Juan Pools
(800) 535-SWIM
Press@SanJuanPools.com
www.sanjuanpools.com
This year’s strong start follows the 2025 San Juan Open House and Training Event held earlier this month at the new Wolcott, Indiana plant. Dealers from across the country gathered for hands-on training and factory tours, reaffirming San Juan’s commitment to its dealer network and showcasing the next generation of American-made fiberglass pools.
San Juan Pools’ continued expansion — now with three manufacturing plants across the U.S. — is fueling more consistent inventory and faster lead times for dealers. The dealer network itself continues to grow, with more partners across the country adopting San Juan’s quality-first approach and taking advantage of streamlined support, training, and logistics.
