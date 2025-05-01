Tomoko Sue Exhibition "Where Life Returns"
Tokyo, Japan, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Walls Tokyo is pleased to present "Where Life Returns," a solo exhibition by Tomoko Sue, on view from May 1 to May 25, 2025.
Exhibition Dates: Thursday, May 1 – Sunday, May 25, 2025
Opening Hours: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Closed on: Monday, May 12; Tuesday, May 13; Monday, May 19; Tuesday, May 20
Since 2013, Sue has been painting the sea surrounding Kudaka Island, a remote island in Okinawa. Her latest works are inspired by Niraikanai, a mythical paradise believed in Okinawan folklore to lie beyond the eastern sea — a sacred place where life originates and ultimately returns.
This exhibition will feature and offer for sale a selection of new works created in contemplation of this spiritual journey.
Tomoko Sue
Completed her Master’s degree in Fine Arts (Japanese Painting) at Joshibi University of Art and Design Graduate School in 2003.
Exhibition Information
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/exhibitions/90
Tomoko Sue's Artwork
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/pictures?keywords=Tomoko+Sue
Workshop Event:
Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, 2025
“Creating Natural Paintings & Gold Leaf Experience – Retreatart”
Small artworks will also be on display during the event.
Enjoy a hands-on experience creating simple mineral pigments and applying gold leaf.
Includes tea and traditional Japanese sweets.
Venue: Minna no Zashiki, Ueno Sakuragi Atari, 1 min from Walls Tokyo
Age Group: From 1st grade elementary school students to adults
Participation Fee: ¥1,500 per adult / ¥2,000 for one child and one accompanying adult
Duration: 80 min
Instructor: Ashina
Reservation Required: Please register via their website.
In cooperation with: Hanabusa-chaya
Walls Tokyo Art Gallery
gallery in Yanaka, Tokyo, that exhibits and sells contemporary art. We regularly hold exhibitions of promising artists from Japan and abroad, and offer a carefully selected selection of contemporary artworks.
Address: 6-2-41 Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo Japan 110-0001
Mail: i@walls-tokyo.com
HP: https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en
OnlineStore: https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/pictures
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wallstokyo
X: https://twitter.com/WallsTokyo
Exhibition Dates: Thursday, May 1 – Sunday, May 25, 2025
Opening Hours: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Closed on: Monday, May 12; Tuesday, May 13; Monday, May 19; Tuesday, May 20
Since 2013, Sue has been painting the sea surrounding Kudaka Island, a remote island in Okinawa. Her latest works are inspired by Niraikanai, a mythical paradise believed in Okinawan folklore to lie beyond the eastern sea — a sacred place where life originates and ultimately returns.
This exhibition will feature and offer for sale a selection of new works created in contemplation of this spiritual journey.
Tomoko Sue
Completed her Master’s degree in Fine Arts (Japanese Painting) at Joshibi University of Art and Design Graduate School in 2003.
Exhibition Information
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/exhibitions/90
Tomoko Sue's Artwork
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/pictures?keywords=Tomoko+Sue
Workshop Event:
Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, 2025
“Creating Natural Paintings & Gold Leaf Experience – Retreatart”
Small artworks will also be on display during the event.
Enjoy a hands-on experience creating simple mineral pigments and applying gold leaf.
Includes tea and traditional Japanese sweets.
Venue: Minna no Zashiki, Ueno Sakuragi Atari, 1 min from Walls Tokyo
Age Group: From 1st grade elementary school students to adults
Participation Fee: ¥1,500 per adult / ¥2,000 for one child and one accompanying adult
Duration: 80 min
Instructor: Ashina
Reservation Required: Please register via their website.
In cooperation with: Hanabusa-chaya
Walls Tokyo Art Gallery
gallery in Yanaka, Tokyo, that exhibits and sells contemporary art. We regularly hold exhibitions of promising artists from Japan and abroad, and offer a carefully selected selection of contemporary artworks.
Address: 6-2-41 Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo Japan 110-0001
Mail: i@walls-tokyo.com
HP: https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en
OnlineStore: https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/pictures
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wallstokyo
X: https://twitter.com/WallsTokyo
Contact
WallsTokyo art galleryContact
Natsuki Hirano
+81-3-6455-3559
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/
6-2-41 yanaka, taito-ku, tokyo
110-0001 japan
Natsuki Hirano
+81-3-6455-3559
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/
6-2-41 yanaka, taito-ku, tokyo
110-0001 japan
Categories