Tomoko Sue Exhibition "Where Life Returns"

Tokyo, Japan, May 01, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Walls Tokyo is pleased to present "Where Life Returns," a solo exhibition by Tomoko Sue, on view from May 1 to May 25, 2025.Exhibition Dates: Thursday, May 1 – Sunday, May 25, 2025Opening Hours: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PMClosed on: Monday, May 12; Tuesday, May 13; Monday, May 19; Tuesday, May 20Since 2013, Sue has been painting the sea surrounding Kudaka Island, a remote island in Okinawa. Her latest works are inspired by Niraikanai, a mythical paradise believed in Okinawan folklore to lie beyond the eastern sea — a sacred place where life originates and ultimately returns.This exhibition will feature and offer for sale a selection of new works created in contemplation of this spiritual journey.Tomoko SueCompleted her Master’s degree in Fine Arts (Japanese Painting) at Joshibi University of Art and Design Graduate School in 2003.Exhibition Informationhttps://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/exhibitions/90Tomoko Sue's Artworkhttps://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/pictures?keywords=Tomoko+SueWorkshop Event:Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, 2025“Creating Natural Paintings & Gold Leaf Experience – Retreatart”Small artworks will also be on display during the event.Enjoy a hands-on experience creating simple mineral pigments and applying gold leaf.Includes tea and traditional Japanese sweets.Venue: Minna no Zashiki, Ueno Sakuragi Atari, 1 min from Walls TokyoAge Group: From 1st grade elementary school students to adultsParticipation Fee: ¥1,500 per adult / ¥2,000 for one child and one accompanying adultDuration: 80 minInstructor: AshinaReservation Required: Please register via their website.In cooperation with: Hanabusa-chayaWalls Tokyo Art Gallerygallery in Yanaka, Tokyo, that exhibits and sells contemporary art. We regularly hold exhibitions of promising artists from Japan and abroad, and offer a carefully selected selection of contemporary artworks.Address: 6-2-41 Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo Japan 110-0001Mail: i@walls-tokyo.comHP: https://www.walls-tokyo.com/enOnlineStore: https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/picturesInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/wallstokyoX: https://twitter.com/WallsTokyo