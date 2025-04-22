Innovative Circuits Engineering (ICE) Expands Its High-Power AI Semiconductor Testing Capabilities
San Jose, CA, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc. (ICE), a leading provider of semiconductor product reliability testing services, is expanding its capabilities to support the growing high-power AI semiconductor market. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose, ICE is proud to announce the addition of multiple ELES ARThpH systems to its reliability testing facilities.
As the largest independent service provider on the West Coast, ICE has recently received its second ELES ARThpH system in Q1 2025, with a third system expected in Q2 2025. This strategic expansion is a critical step in supporting ICE’s customers who require device testing for applications ranging from 100W to more than 1000W.
ELES, a global leader in burn-in and high-temperature operating life (HTOL) test systems, contributes its most advanced ARThpH system to ensure the highest levels of semiconductor reliability and to support ICE’s goal of achieving zero defects in semiconductor manufacturing. These state-of-the-art systems, combined with the RETE methodology, provide the most comprehensive testing solutions for the AI semiconductor market.
“We are thrilled to expand our capabilities with the help of ELES, as we continue to push the boundaries of semiconductor reliability,” said Mike Niederhofer -CTO at ICE. “This partnership allows us to set new industry standards for high-power AI semiconductor testing and to deliver unparalleled reliability for our customers.”
ICE’s new testing capacity is designed to help businesses in the AI and semiconductor industries meet the increasing demands of high-power devices. The integration of the ELES ARThpH system into ICE’s Silicon Valley lab offers customers enhanced testing solutions, along with turn-key services, to ensure device performance and longevity in high-power applications.
ICE and ELES welcome customers with high-power AI semiconductor needs. Contact the company to schedule a visit to their facility and learn more about the new system’s capabilities, solutions, and comprehensive service offerings.
For more information, please contact:
Phone: (408)955-9505
Website: www.icenginc.com
