Author Eraina Brewer’s New Book, "Challenging Life," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Blends Together Humor and Sincerity to Provide Insight Into Life’s Issues

Recent release “Challenging Life” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Eraina Brewer is a heartfelt assortment of poems that explores the struggles and triumphs of life through humor, vulnerability, and introspection. Bearing her soul with each entry, Brewer hopes to connect with readers from all walks of life, challenging them to strengthen their faith even in times of difficulty.