Author Eraina Brewer’s New Book, "Challenging Life," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Blends Together Humor and Sincerity to Provide Insight Into Life’s Issues
Recent release “Challenging Life” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Eraina Brewer is a heartfelt assortment of poems that explores the struggles and triumphs of life through humor, vulnerability, and introspection. Bearing her soul with each entry, Brewer hopes to connect with readers from all walks of life, challenging them to strengthen their faith even in times of difficulty.
West Des Moines, IA, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eraina Brewer, who currently resides in Iowa, has completed her new book, “Challenging Life”: a riveting and compelling series of poems that navigates the landscape of life’s challenges, inviting readers to reflect upon their own struggles and faith through a new, poetic lens.
“This book is a testament to my life before and now that I am saved by the blood of Jesus,” writes Brewer. “There are the hopes that one, if not many, can relate to the cause of a long life living in these end days. The topics are broad to fit the moments in my life. Time is precious, and there is no time like the present to better your stand. Give strength and love to one another. Be blessed during your reading, lessons, and hearing the music.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Eraina Brewer’s engaging series will open the hearts and minds of readers as they reflect upon life’s moments with humor, intrigue, and hope. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Challenging Life” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, making it an inspiring and meaningful addition to any poetry fan’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Challenging Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
