Loveforce International Releases a New Song by Ami Cannon
Santa Clarita, CA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 25, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon. The single is positive and uplifting. It is her fourth single in 2025.
The New Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Everything’s Beautiful, Everything’s Fine.” Her fourth single so far in 2025, it is an uplifting, mid-tempo song in the Acoustic, Indie Pop music genre. The lyric’s consist of the protagonist professing that everything is beautiful and then listing everything is beautiful around them. Appropriate for any Indie, acoustic, Pop, Acoustic Pop or Indie Pop playlists.
“We decided to release this song as a counter to all of the negative news that is taking hold in the world.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Despite the turmoil in the world, the sun is still shining, the birds are still singing and life carries on. That needs to be part of the narrative and this song helps make it so,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Everything’s Beautiful, Everything’s Fine” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
