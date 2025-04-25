Ruben Charles’s Newly Released "Symbolism is the Theoretical Base of All Sciences" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Symbolism in Human Existence
“Symbolism is the Theoretical Base of All Sciences” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruben Charles is a compelling analysis of how symbolism underpins human identity, societal structures, and the foundations of scientific inquiry.
Pembroke Park, FL, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Symbolism is the Theoretical Base of All Sciences,” an insightful and intellectually engaging exploration of the role symbolism plays in shaping human understanding and societal development, is the creation of published author, Ruben Charles.
Charles shares, “In this book, we try to understand how the modernity of societies had become the main source that gave birth to the symbolism, which ultimately became the center of the universe by defining the identity of the human being and by acting on its way of living, of acting, and of thinking and becoming the main basis of the existence of all societies.
“Symbolism constitutes a new approach, allowing science to determine the hidden meaning and complexity of symbolic objects through a system of symbolic representation. The latter allows us to know who we really are as a human being and to understand how today’s world works. Indeed, everything that exists on this planet is based on symbolism; we cannot understand today’s social reality outside symbolism.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruben Charles’s new book offers readers a fresh perspective on the universal relevance of symbolism and its profound impact on science, culture, and human understanding.
